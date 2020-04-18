We’ve reached the moment when people are fed up with being stuck at home or barred from working.
Luckily, for us — the Western Slope in general and Mesa County in particular — social distancing seems to have been effective enough at slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases that public health officials are considering easing some restrictions.
Mesa County Public Health is poised to follow Eagle County in seeking permission from state health authorities to ease up on statewide orders limiting people’s movement and freezing nonessential commerce.
Mesa County isn’t New York City — or Denver for that matter. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations in Mesa County have increased gradually with no major spikes that threaten to overwhelm local hospitals. No deaths from the virus have occurred here yet.
That doesn’t mean it’s time to fling the doors open and return to pre-COVID-19 levels of activity. Any easing of restrictions will likely include stipulations that we still have to cover our faces when we venture out. Public accommodations will most certainly be required to provide hand-sanitizing stations, wipe down surfaces often and observe a 6-foot distance rule.
A national reopening debate has been brewing for weeks — with a clear partisan bent emerging. In recent weeks, polls have shown that conservatives, on the whole, have been less concerned about the virus than liberals, leading to some predictable accusations.
Liberals paint conservatives as so concerned about the economy that they’re willing to jeopardize people’s lives in a rush to get people back to work. Conservatives accuse liberals of fear mongering over a virus that isn’t nearly as lethal as it’s made out to be.
Without adequate testing, it’s impossible to say who’s right. If you don’t how many people are infected, you don’t know how deadly a virus is. We only know that when too many people are infected at once, our medical system can struggle to treat the worst cases.
What’s clear is that some pockets of the country are in a better position to ease lockdown conditions than others. President Trump has acknowledged that governors have the authority to make their own calls regarding when to lift stay-at-home orders. Similarly, county health officials are in the best position to assess when statewide orders are more punishing than they need to be.
Ideally, if we had the capacity to test everyone, we could know when we’ve reached a “herd immunity” threshold. In the absence of widespread testing, we test who we can — those with respiratory symptoms in an at-risk group — to gauge how the spread of COVID-19 ripples toward severe illness requiring acute care.
Since we’ve avoided inundating hospitals so far, we can take mincing steps toward easing some restrictions as long as we keep doing the right things to protect people — wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, washing hands often and staying home when we don’t feel well.
We don’t know yet whether state health officials are comfortable granting waivers to the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order, but what Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr is proposing seems reasonable.
The county would reopen in two-week stages, starting first with allowing public gatherings, but limiting them to no more than 10 people, as long as people comply with 6-foot distancing guidelines.
The first phase also would continue to limit or prohibit non-essential travel, but allow more non-essential businesses, such as retail stores, to reopen as long as they, too, encourage social distancing and wear protective gear.
The vice appears to be loosening, but we won’t be entirely free of its grip until we have widespread testing, especially if 60-80% of cases are asymptomatic, as some outbreak experts are beginning to suspect.