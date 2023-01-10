In August, Gov. Jared Polis and state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, visited a large, lettuce-growing greenhouse near Silt to highlight a bipartisan measure that would help indoor farming businesses. As of last week that business was closed.

That’s not the end of the story, though. George Barr, president of Spring Born, said he was working on reopening the business after speaking with the bank. We hope he’s able to get back up and running as quickly as possible, though that has its challenges.