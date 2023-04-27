It’s hard to criticize Mesa County’s commissioners for appointing one of their own to the public health board, but the move comes across as slightly petulant.

While it’s a safe bet that commissioners aren’t overly concerned with the optics, the fact that they provided a careful explanation of Commissioner Janet Rowland’s appointment to the health board is a tacit acknowledgment of the minor soap opera that recently played out over their clear wishes to send Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr packing.