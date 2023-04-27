It’s hard to criticize Mesa County’s commissioners for appointing one of their own to the public health board, but the move comes across as slightly petulant.
While it’s a safe bet that commissioners aren’t overly concerned with the optics, the fact that they provided a careful explanation of Commissioner Janet Rowland’s appointment to the health board is a tacit acknowledgment of the minor soap opera that recently played out over their clear wishes to send Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr packing.
“She’s beyond qualified for this position,” Commissioner Cody Davis said moments before commissioners approved Rowland’s appointment.
That’s true. Over 28 years, Rowland has been a fixture on local boards and commissions with a focus on health or human services. It’s also true that it’s not unusual for county commissioners in Colorado to sit on their local public health boards.
But Davis also said the county is taking this action to provide “strong accountability” to the public health board, which sounds like there’s little confidence in the board’s oversight capabilities.
That’s unfortunate. The public health board has proved itself to be mission-focused and results-oriented, yet now must contend with a perception of lax oversight because it was unwilling to bend to political interference. Board members resisted the commissioners’ call for Kuhr to be fired — not out of spite, but because they felt none of the things Kuhr did rose to the level of a firing offense.
After getting hints of possible improprieties, the commissioners spent $49,000 on a financial audit of certain aspects of Kuhr’s department, which found that he authorized an ongoing consulting contract without using the county’s competitive bid process for contracts of $50,000 or more; used taxpayer money to purchase $219 worth of alcohol for his employees; and donated money to groups that the commissioners say are outside the health department’s sphere.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported, the health board responded by ordering a remedial plan to address commissioners’ concerns, including strictly following procurement procedures, additional training on how to code expenditures, holding employee events in the office unless otherwise approved by the board and revising its bylaws.
This is where the commissioners could have ended the saga. They spent $49,000 and got tighter controls in place as a result. That’s a win (albeit an expensive one) for a board of commissioners that prides itself on promoting transparency in government.
But the health board, whose members are appointed by commissioners, operates largely independent of the county. Rowland’s appointment gives commissioners more access to the day-to-day operations at the health department.
If commissioners want to spread themselves thin by taking on more board assignments, that’s their prerogative.
Our concern is that this hawkish behavior is a morale killer. Rowland has effectively announced that she needs to be involved with the public health board or something untoward could happen. Unlikely, since commissioners already sent a clear message that Kuhr is on notice.
Members of county public health boards aren’t paid. They do the job because they care about the community’s health and well-being. Who wants to serve on a board that commissioners view so skeptically?
For their part, Kuhr and Will Hays, chairman of the health board, say they welcome Rowland’s appointment.
“I believe it’s good to see things for yourself if you have questions, which I assume is why she is choosing to join us,” Hays said.
Again, there’s nothing wrong with a commissioner serving on a local health board. But cynicism begets cynicism and it’s hard to ignore the possibility that Rowland’s appointment is a first step toward stacking the health board to deliver commissioner-approved outcomes.