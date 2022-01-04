Central High School’s new logo debuted Tuesday featuring a shield with a capital C over it, which we think is right on when it comes to the sentiment behind it.
“When you talk about the idea of history and legacy, being a warrior doesn’t have a negative connotation. Being a warrior is protecting others, helping others, standing up for what’s right,” Central Principal Lanc Sellden said at an assembly in the school’s main gymnasium Tuesday morning. “Keeping the Warrior name has been so important to us. The alumni that have gone before, it was really important for them. Being able to connect the last 75 years with, hopefully, the next 75 was really important.”
We wholeheartedly agree.
The Warriors name wasn’t the problem and they were right to keep it. The shield, the defense of others, is an aspect of the character of a warrior that the school should put its focus on.
The use of the former logo, of a Native American, was being phased out over the past few years, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. Then the passage of Colorado state Senate Bill 21-116, called the “Prohibit American Indian Mascots” act in the 2021 Legislative session, required schools to eliminate or replace Native American names and mascots.
We don’t think anyone who graduated from Central who has fond memories of that time and preferred the former logo is wrong to feel that way. Still, it’s a different time now and making these small changes to show we’ve reconsidered how these names and images affect that community is a worthwhile pursuit.
The school took that process and not only removed a former logo, it came up with a positive message around the rebranding. That’s a win-win in our book.
They also made sure the current students were heavily involved and took ownership of the new logo. Senior Masey Kay represented the student body as well as the school’s JROTC and STEM programs in a group that met frequently to discuss logo options.
Kay said Sellden’s emphasis on student involvement in the process made it easier to reach a consensus on a new logo. That’s a great outcome for the school and an important lesson for the students on how to build that consensus.
“I love the shield. It perfectly embodies everything that we are,” Kay said. “We protect, we stand for what is right, we do everything we’re supposed to do here at Central High School. I think the shield is the best thing we’ve ever done.”
We’re glad that the current students are happy with the new look for their school and we have to agree. This was a great outcome from what could have been a controversial process.
The final result was a positive — remaining the Warriors while distancing themselves from caricatures of real people, tribes and cultures. It is something institutions across the state and country are dealing with. We think Central did a good job navigating the controversy.
Go Warriors!