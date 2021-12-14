Delta Airlines, which received billions of dollars in federal aid during the pandemic, is ending its service between Salt Lake City and Grand Junction. This is a major blow to our community and a decision that makes no sense considering the history and popularity of this route.
Delta has provided nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Grand Junction for more than 30 years, according to information provided by Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki, The Daily Sentinel’s Dale Shrull reported.
Not only has this service been around for decades, but it has been well used even as we’ve come out of the pandemic. More than 80,000 passengers have flown with Delta so far this year, Padalecki said.
“It’s disappointing because this is service that the community has supported,” Padalecki told The Sentinel. “These planes have been 90% full over the past several months.”
We’d say it is more than disappointing. It’s a serious misstep for Delta and one entirely of its own making.
Part of the reason Delta is ending this service, along with several other routes at smaller regional airports, is due to a pilot shortage. However, just as Delta was accepting billions of dollars from the federal government in 2020, it offered a buyout that more than 2,000 pilots took advantage of, according to reporting by CNBC. Now it’s crying about a pilot shortage?
“Unfortunately, our industry is facing a significant shortage of pilots, and airlines are facing hard decisions regarding their network and what routes they have enough crews to fly,” Padalecki said in an email to the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance. “While our flights are full, the airlines informed us that profitability on the route is trailing prepandemic levels driven by lagging recovery in business travel.”
We understand that in the midst of the pandemic, which caused a major downturn in flights, Delta and other airlines had to find ways to cut costs and offering a buyout probably made sense. However, not planning for a return to more normal business is inexcusable and now leaves Grand Junction without one of its key links to other cities.
Without Salt Lake, our only western route now is through Phoenix, Arizona.
We want to be clear this isn’t the fault of the Grand Junction Regional Airport. As Padalecki pointed out these planes were nearly full. In fact the airport is having its best year ever, which makes this news all the more frustrating.
This is simply a dollars and cents decision from a corporation that does not care about this community. Delta made a decision to buy out pilots near retirement. Now that that decision has come back to bite the airline, it’s ditching us in the name of profitability.
Businesses need to be profitable to survive, but removing a route from a community that is already geographically challenged due, in part, to a decision made thousands of miles from here is cruel. The Delta executives won’t feel the pain of this decision, but it will cause real damage to this community.
Next time Delta and other airlines put their hands out for yet another bailout, count us out.