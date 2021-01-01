Happy New Year!
Traditionally, we’ve used Jan. 1 as an opportunity to take stock of our community — how it’s performed well, what it can do better, the goals it should pursue, etc.
This New Year’s Day is a little different because 2020 was such an odd year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will go down as a clean break in the way we measure progress. What was once a continuum will now be split into life before and after the virus.
The biggest question for the coming year is how quickly we can get back on the tracks and return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity. The answer is not entirely in our own hands. It’s going to depend on distribution of vaccine supplies and what the newly elected Congress and incoming presidential administration are willing to do help the nation recover.
So, safeguarding the public health will remain a clear priority in 2021 until we achieve a herd immunity threshold.
What we can control is the rate of spread by continuing to follow public health guidelines — you know what they are — to keep businesses operating under the fewest restrictions possible. Now that a more contagious strain has emerged, taking precautions is more important than ever.
Unfortunately, this endeavor is compromised by the current state of our civic health. Note the distinction. Where public health measures the physical health of the community, civic health is our ability to work together in the best interests of the community.
We’ve made many strides as a community since 2014, which we’ll revisit on Sunday’s commentary pages. However, there’s a growing sense that progress has come in spite of civic divisions, instead of from a community united in purpose.
That’s why we propose a community goal in 2021 to be mindful of the tribal tendencies that pit “us” against “them.”
There should be no “them” in the Grand Valley, only “us.” We all want the same things, generally — good jobs, good schools, nice amenities, well-run government services, affordable housing, increased household wealth, low crime rates ... and a quick recovery from this pandemic.
We’re all in this together. “This” being the community we all co-create every day by the way we interact with friends, neighbors, co-workers and the strangers we encounter.
Instead of looking for evidence to label someone as liberal or conservative, gay or straight, Mormon or Muslim, native or newcomer, let’s remember that first and foremost we’re western Coloradans. Most of us live here because we love something about this location.
We have to find a way to make this common denominator a cherished community value. When we reject what unites us in favor political and cultural divisions, we become someone’s instrument — a pawn in an agenda with no actual connection to our neighborhoods, schools or everyday lives. When we fall victim, it’s the terrorists and “politicians” who always win.
On Sunday we’ll consider the future through the lens of past accomplishments, but with a new reality underpinning our goals — we need to improve our civic health. It starts with respecting differences, which is easier to do when we recognize we’re all on the same team.