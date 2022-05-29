Last week the CMU Board of Trustees on Friday morning approved the Learn for Less Affordability Initiative, which will slash tuition at Western Colorado Community College by 40%.
This new program will have a profound impact on this community, leading to a stronger economy and workforce here in Mesa County and across the Western Slope.
As Gov. Jared Polis, who spoke at the event pointed out, this initiative will help alleviate one of the most insurmountable barriers to education for many: cost. For low-income students this tuition decrease will make a high-earning career a real possibility.
“Reducing costs by 40% around the very kinds of credentialed programs that we need for our economy to grow and provide great opportunities is a huge step forward, first and foremost for the students who will benefit, people who might have otherwise been out of reach on cost who can now balance it in their lives or are attracted to study a profession that will earn them a good living,” Polis said.
This community is still lagging behind the state on household income and one of the reasons is because we have low higher education attainment. We need to get bold and creative if we are going to make meaningful progress in this area and this initiative does just that.
This is also going to be greatly beneficial to our employers, as WCCC offers real world training and certifications for careers like nursing where we desperately need workers. Polis articulated this well.
“We need people with strong skills to power our economic growth,” Polis said. “We need nurse techs, we need welders, we need people across over 30 credentialed programs here, auto shop and mechanics, to really power our economy. It’s about opportunity at the individual level and it’s about making sure that we have people with the skills to fill the good jobs of today and tomorrow going forward.”
Anything we can do to help fill those jobs with well trained people will benefit our community and this tuition reduction is an important piece in the puzzle.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t also offer a heartfelt thank you to former Colorado Sen. and CMU Trustee Tillie Bishop and his wife, Pat. To account for lost tuition income for CMU and WCCC, the initiative will utilize a sizable donation from the Bishop estate. Though they are no longer with us, their impact on education and to this community continues to grow.
Former CMU President Tim Foster also deserves recognition for his work to get this initiative off the ground, as does current CMU President John Marshall and the CMU Board of Trustees.
“At the time that this happened in the Late Cretaceous period, Tim and then-Sen. Tillie Bishop saw fit to make this happen, so it’s only fitting that we stand on the shoulders of predecessors in our communities today who have helped us get to this point,” Marshall said.
The foresight and generosity of the Bishops is astounding. We were lucky to have them.