The only “incumbent” on the ballot for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is Trish Mahre, a local prosecutor.
She was appointed to the board in May 2020, so she’s had more than a year of direct experience, not only navigating the pandemic, but selecting a new superintendent and approving a plan to pay teachers more.
Because of Paul Pitton’s resignation, Doug Levinson is potentially the only board member with any experience left on the board. Voters can ensure that the board isn’t dominated with greenhorns by electing Mahre.
We think preserving a measure of continuity is important. More important is that Mahre has been effective and brings some unmatched strengths to the position. Her legal background, proficiency navigating dense policy issues and a long history of serving children in the district make her uniquely suited for the job.
She is opposed by Andrea Haitz — a local real estate agent who has extensive experience dealing with District 51 officials in her capacity as a board member at Juniper Ridge, a local charter school — and Austin DeWitt, a 20-year-old car wash technician and recent graduate of Fruita Monument High School.
DeWitt’s biggest selling point is that he brings a student’s perspective to board issues. While we applaud his willingness to serve at such a young age, he’s simply outmatched by the life experience of the two women in this race.
Haitz and Mahre are both parents who grew up in District 51 schools. Mahre’s children graduated from D51 schools and two of Haitz’s three children are currently in public schools. (She kept a kindergartner enrolled in a private school as she awaited clarity on how D51 would reopen this year.)
Haitz is a thoughtful candidate. Concerned about a “steady decline” in student performance — exacerbated by “learning loss” during the pandemic — she is running against the status quo. “If you want to complain, then you better be willing to be part of the solution,” she said.
Her goal would be to replicate the open communication and buy-in for a long-term strategy that she helped facilitate at Juniper Ridge. “We worked collaboratively really well with getting a lot of great input from teachers and our administrators,” she said.
But Mahre is equally concerned with communication and relationship-building. Both women believe that more and better teachers are needed and the only way to make that happen is establish trust with voters and taxpayers so that they’ll be amenable to bond measures and mill-levy hikes to pay for needed investments in schools.
The biggest distinction we see is that Haitz entered the race in bare-knuckle fashion, setting up a clear contrast in style and motivation.
“Politics is in the way of our children’s future,” Haitz said in an early campaign solicitation. “Political agendas are being jammed down our kids’ throats. Necessary tools that were once taught, like critical thinking, have now been replaced with divisive ideologies and revisionist history.”
Haitz has the backing of the local conservative Stand for the Constitution organization.
We find Mahre’s measured approach more comforting. She can reasonably defend every decision she’s been a part of — including opening schools this year with no mask mandate. She has the humble spirit of a public servant.
“The main values I’ve learned as a prosecutor relate to transparency, accountability and safety,” she said. Those three values touch everything — from formulating the bond question for GJHS to creating policies that keep kids in face-to-face learning.
Perhaps the biggest endorsement for Mahre’s election comes not from this editorial board, but from her boss, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, whom we regard as a paragon of public service.
“She has vast experience protecting kids, and helping them be successful through thoughtful policy and hard work,” he wrote in a recent letter to the editor. “She knows the threats to kids, and to their successes, but also knows the resources, community partners, and best paths to foster success for kids. But it is Trish Mahre’s thoughtful approach to the future, not the proven successes of the past, that makes her the best candidate for District 51’s board in District C.”
We agree and urge voters to elect Mahre.