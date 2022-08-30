Camp Hale outside Leadville was used during World War II as a training area for the 10th Mountain Division, with members of that division fighting in key battles in the war and afterwards helping establish the ski industry in the state. It is past time to protect Camp Hale by designating it a National Monument.

Most of the men who were training at Camp Hale and fought bravely to defend the U.S. and Europe in World War II have passed away. If this historic place isn’t made a National Monument soon there won’t be any left to see it protected.