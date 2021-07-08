For those who believe Washington, D.C., is irredeemably broken, at least one provision of the American Rescue Plan is about to become a tangible difference-maker for American families with low to moderate incomes.
Beginning July 15, working families in Colorado with children will start receiving $250 to $300 per child each month from the U.S. Treasury thanks to a massive expansion of the Child Tax Credit championed by Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
Bennet credits his stint as the superintendent of Denver public schools as for giving him a ground-level view of the long-term effects of childhood poverty. Instead of trying to remediate problems stemming from childhood poverty, the Child Tax Credit expansion takes aim at poverty itself.
How it works
Instead of applying the expanded Child Tax Credit to determine federal income tax bills or refunds, eligible families will get about half of the full value of the credit up front in the form of monthly payments through December. The remainder of the credit will be claimed at next year’s tax filing.
There are no restrictions on how families can use this money, so it could pay for groceries, rent, child care, household bills or anything. But it effectively creates a guaranteed income for families with children — a safety net for kids — that is common in other wealthy nations.
The Internal Revenue Service has created a framework for these payments based on tax returns filed in 2019 and 2020 or claims for COVID-19 stimulus payments. About 88% of families eligible for child tax credit payments won’t have to lift a finger to receive payment.
The child credit in the stimulus package is just a temporary measure, so it needs permanence to fully serve its poverty-reducing function. More on that in a moment. But it corrected some persistent flaws. Gaps in the tax credit meant 27 million children — one-third of all children — were not eligible for the full amount of the credit, and some received no credit at all.
Now, all children in poor and middle-income families are eligible. Single parents with incomes of up to $75,500 and married couples with incomes of up to $150,000 will receive a $3,600 tax credit per child for children under 6 years old and a $3,000 tax credit for children 6 to 18 years old. Credits phase out as family income increases.
Overall, the Child Tax Credit is expected to cut child poverty nationwide in half. In Colorado, 57,000 will be lifted out of what the federal government defines as poverty — though we all know families who make more than that and still struggle to make ends meet.
It’s not difficult to imagine how much of an impact this policy could have in Mesa County, where nearly half of all children meet federal guidelines for free or reduced school lunch. But if the expanded tax credit is allowed to expire after a year, those reductions in childhood poverty will be eliminated before we can understand the program’s true potential.
The cost of the expanded portion is about $110 billion a year. But research indicates that for every $1 spent on eliminating childhood poverty, $8 is returned to society in the form of higher worker productivity, lower reliance on assistance programs like SNAP and Medicaid and lower justice system costs. The National Academy of Science regards expansion of the tax credit as the most effective way to reduce childhood poverty.
As we mentioned, this expansion is temporary. Sen. Mitt Romney has put together an alternative that actually bumps up the benefit to $4,200 for children under 6, although it includes trade-offs unlikely to be embraced by Democrats. Still it’s a good sign that the concept has bipartisan support and we hope Washington lawmakers will find a way to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent.