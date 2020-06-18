Nationwide protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd have forced Americans to deal with the country’s legacy of racism.
Grand Junction is no exception.
Making Juneteenth a national holiday could be a step toward reconciliation. The idea is gaining traction because recent events have made racial equity the raging topic of the day.
But some practical considerations could make this endeavor a tough sell. One is that the U.S. already has 10 federal holidays. Consider there are efforts afoot to make the women’s suffrage movement the object of a national holiday, as well as Election Day.
But Juneteenth’s place in the calendar is optimal. There’s no federal holiday that month. And the story of Juneteenth makes it uniquely suited to help Americans come to terms with a shameful period of our history.
President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but it took another two and a half years for the news of freedom to reach Texas, the westernmost state in the Confederacy.
Slavery had been abolished, but it didn’t actually end until June 19, 1865, when Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, and read a government order that freed the last remaining slaves in the U.S.
Some African Americans consider Juneteenth the black community’s independence day. For the rest of us, it can be considered the day the U.S. Constitution finally started to live up to its founding principle of liberty for all.
Over the past two decades, campaigns to get states to honor and recognize Juneteenth have led a majority of states to recognize the day as a ceremonial holiday. According to The Guardian’s research, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only four states that have not officially recognized Juneteenth.
Whether Congress moves to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, it’s already impacting the corporate world. Businesses like Twitter, Target, Nike, and the NFL have made it an official company holiday — one that allows employees to take the day off with pay or get overtime pay for working — largely in response to the protests over racial injustice.
Some would argue that’s evidence that we don’t need a national holiday. But we think a national holiday would help us own up to some hard truths. Equality has been slow to arrive because it’s been too easy to turn a blind eye to our racist past. A Juneteenth holiday, with parades and picnics and people of all creeds and colors coming together to acknowledge that we can be better — much better — than our past racial struggles, would allow us to start moving forward in a more hopeful manner.
If past is prologue, we can start writing a new chapter.
As the Sentinel’s Nathan Deal reported in today’s paper, there’s an organized Juneteenth event today at Lincoln Park from 4-6 p.m.