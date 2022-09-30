Mind Springs needed to change and, as events this week have shown, change can be painful.
We learned this week that two former Mind Springs employees have filed complaints alleging the mental health care provider has not provided adequate treatment of adolescent and child patients. Those complaints are under investigation by Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
As a result, Rocky Mountain, which is under contract with the department to handle Medicaid billing, has suspended new authorizations for payments for in-patient mental health services until that investigation is completed, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Mind Springs newly hired Chief Executive Officer John Sheehan has spoken out, saying the process has been unfair. Sheehan points out that the two people filing complaints aren’t just former employees. They were fired for cause.
“What is actually going on here?” Sheehan said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel. “If I’m going to have to operate in an environment where everybody I fire goes to Rocky Mountain and they stop payment based on what somebody told them versus what they’ve observed themselves, it’s not right.”
We get where Sheehan is coming from. He was hired to shake things up and get this organization back on track providing the necessary mental health care that this county, and the other counties it serves, needs. That will probably mean some employees will be fired and the allegations against these two former employees are serious.
That said, Rocky Mountain has a duty to investigate all complaints. Those complaints need to be taken seriously, even when made by an employee who has been fired. We’re sure that makes for a very difficult situation for Mind Springs, but they have to work through it.
Over the past year, Mind Springs has come under intense scrutiny after more than 50 complaints were filed with three state agencies over various issues, which resulted in an unprecedented audit of Mind Springs’ operations. The audit was highly critical of how the provider operates, including its management structure and competing boards that had been set up to oversee the provider.
Before it was completed, Mind Springs’ longtime CEO Sharon Raggio resigned.
We don’t necessarily see what has happened this week as more evidence of dysfunction out of this organization. Sheehan has only been on the job a couple of months and he has a lot of work to do to right the ship at Mind Springs, which will lead to some disruption. Already Sheehan has implemented new policies to boost transparency in the organization.
“One of the things that I’ve done since I got here is I’ve encouraged the reporting of critical incidents, so our CIRs, critical incident reports, have gone up, which is what you want to see if you’re encouraging transparency,” he said. “If you’re the chief medical officer, and if you’re a provider, if you see something that’s unsafe, everybody here has been retrained and encouraged that that needs to be reported.”
There were serious problems with Mind Springs. Bringing in new leadership, and a reorganization of the mental health care provider’s operations, was the right response. It’s going to take time for this process to work, which we hope will result in an organization that better serves this community. We think this week’s turmoil is evidence that is happening.