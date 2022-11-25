Just over a year ago, Mesa County voters overwhelmingly voted in support of an effort to rebuild Grand Junction High School with 65% in favor. This was a short two years after a similar vote failed in 2019. Now Grand Junction is hoping to replicate this success as it moves forward with a plan to construct a community recreation center.
Last week the Grand Junction City Council voted to adopt the community recreation center plan, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel. There are more steps to get the rec center on the ballot for April, but the city is moving steadily forward.
Based on recommendations that have been adopted by City Council, the facility will be an 83,000-square-foot building at Matchett Park costing an estimated $70 million. The funding for the center is tied to cannabis taxes that the city will begin collecting when retail marijuana stores finally open, as well as a 0.15% sales tax.
“What we’re looking at is a 0.15% sales tax, almost a third of what was proposed in 2019, with the remainder filled in by cannabis revenues,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
The city appears to be following the model that the school district used in its successful 2021 GJHS ballot measure. The district narrowed the focus of its plans to just the high school, removing improvements to other facilities.
Similarly, Grand Junction has, so far, been solely focusing on the rec center at Matchett Park, whereas its 2019 effort also included other facilities. The city has also taken steps to limit the tax increase it would need by asking voters to approve retail marijuana sales in the city.
Despite the agonizingly slow pace, those retail stores should start to be approved next year.
So, the structure of the effort is similar, but the city also needs to learn from the district’s campaign efforts. We hope they will reach out to the leaders of that campaign for advice on their strategy.
The district made great efforts to show both the need for the new building and how they were doing everything they could to be fiscally responsible when budgeting for the project. Voters aren’t against new facilities, but they need to know that they will be getting their money’s worth.
This is a lesson the city needs to learn after its recent attempts to pass new taxes to fund affordable housing. There was very little done to campaign in favor of the ballot measures and voters rejected them.
The city has already done a lot of outreach regarding the rec center to gauge what voters want for amenities and what funding they would support. They’ve done surveys and work sessions and focus groups. The amount of community engagement has been considerable.
That said, we know there are many voters within the city who still don’t know exactly what is planned and who are confused about the funding. Going forward, the city needs to start educating the broader voting base so they understand what is included in these plans, why the rec center is good for the city and how they are keeping taxes as low as possible to pay for it.
The city can’t assume people will vote yes without a strong campaign persuading them to do so.