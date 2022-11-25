Just over a year ago, Mesa County voters overwhelmingly voted in support of an effort to rebuild Grand Junction High School with 65% in favor. This was a short two years after a similar vote failed in 2019. Now Grand Junction is hoping to replicate this success as it moves forward with a plan to construct a community recreation center.

Last week the Grand Junction City Council voted to adopt the community recreation center plan, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel. There are more steps to get the rec center on the ballot for April, but the city is moving steadily forward.