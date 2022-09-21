With Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning in town this week, we think now is an apt time to reflect on the history of this public lands agency and what its future in the West should look like.

Stone-Manning is in town to address The Public Lands Foundation at its annual meeting, which is being held in Grand Junction this week. The Public Lands Foundation is made up of former and current BLM employees and other members of the public and it had been critical of moving the agency’s national headquarters here.