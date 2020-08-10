We are nearly through the first 30 days of Gov. Jared Polis’s statewide order, issued July 16, requiring masks to be worn indoors by all Coloradans over the age of 10.
The governor will have to decide whether to extend it this week. The order seems to be working. The “three-day moving average” of cases statewide has fallen from a peak of 694 on July 24 to 338 on Aug. 8, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
But that’s still a far cry from the low mark of 128 cases on June 15. In announcing the mask mandate, Polis indicated the state had to get back to where it was in mid-June. So, it’s not unreasonable to suspect the mask order will remain in place until the moving average falls to those levels.
On July 23, a week after the order went into effect, we noted the troubling uptick in cases locally. In the two weeks leading to July 23, the county had recorded 71 new positive cases. Would the mask order make a difference?
That number actually looks worse now. Mesa County Public Health’s online COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 92 new cases reported in the last two weeks. But a line graph depicting “Cases of COVID-19 by Week of Illness Onset,” shows a steep decline since July 26, when there were 43 cases. It was down to nine on Aug. 2.
If fact, the positivity rate during the past two weeks is actually lower, at 1.83%, than the overall positivity rate of 1.93% since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive cases from total testing. As long as it remains below 15%, Mesa County is in no danger of losing the variance from state health officials that allows most businesses to operate.
Of course, we’re about to embark on in-person instruction in School District 51 schools, so it remains to be seen whether we can maintain a low positivity rate hovering around 2%. Masks will be required in the schools, regardless of what Polis decides regarding his statewide mask order.
For the sake of consistency, we hope to see the mask order extended. It’s become clear that mask-wearing is the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus.
Polis instituted the mask order knowing full well that its effectiveness has little to do with enforcement. Yes, law enforcement can be called to intervene if a maskless customer raises a ruckus at a local business, but what the order really does is give businesses the cover to ask people to wear a mask. With a baseline expectation in place, people have to consider what’s more of a hassle — wearing the mask or fighting about it.
So far in Mesa County, businesses and patrons seem to have adapted well, and the sky hasn’t fallen as a result of the mandate. Lets continue on our present course of being a state leader in managing the virus. We’ve towed our economy through some rough waters and wearing masks has been part of that success so far.