Mesa County residents know the frustration of venturing into retail establishments and seeing varying levels of mask use on other customers.
It’s a common theme in letters to the editor that many consumers, especially seniors, want to patronize businesses that make them feel safe. For many, that means looking for a sign near a business’s front door that says customers must wear a mask to enter the premises.
So far, that’s been a hit-and-miss proposition. Customers have to observe the retail landscape themselves or rely on word-of-mouth warnings about places to avoid. There’s no source of easily accessible information about businesses that are going the extra mile to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That’s about to change as Mesa County Public Health, working in conjunction with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce — unveils a new program recognizing local businesses that achieve top scores for taking all the right precautions. It’s a product of the Variance Protection Program (a partnership of the MCPH, the Chamber and the Sentinel), which aims to keep the local economy as open as possible.
A common question of the pandemic is why local governments just don’t pass ordinances making masks mandatory in public. The quick answer is that it’s not an effective way to achieve compliance. Call it reactionary political ideology. People hate being told what to do — especially by the government.
This new approach by Mesa County Public Health takes government out of the equation. It provides consumers with information around which they can make decisions.
One business — a local restaurant — will be recognized this week for its rigorous COVID-19 protocols. Despite a policy requiring a mask or face covering to receive service, the business is doing well. It’s at 80 percent of normal revenue despite operating at 50 percent of normal capacity.
“They’ve been really adamant about mask use and it hasn’t hurt them business-wise,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “They say far more people are appreciative of the measures in place than complaining about them.”
Mesa County business had to fill out an application and a checklist to operate under the latest variance. Since then, a team of Mesa County Public Health employees has been compiling scores for each business based on how well they comply with 17 best practices. On a 55-point scale, businesses that score 40 or higher will be recognized with a “Five Star” Award. The results will be published on an ongoing basis in The Daily Sentinel.
So far, it’s a half-dozen businesses, but others can be rescored to join the Five Star ranks as they improve their safety protocols. Masks upon entry is a requirement for the recognition.
“This is about highlighting safe places for people in the community who are afraid to go out,” Kuhr said.
It’s the free-market solution to the mask conundrum — the business solution to a government problem. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Mesa County, this is a carrot, rather than a stick, to encourage more mask use.
“Businesses are becoming more conscious of what’s at stake,” Kuhr said. “They have to protect their employees as well. People are seeing our numbers go up and it feels like we’re coming together as a community.”