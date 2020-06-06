Peaceful protests stemming from the death of George Floyd may have raised awareness of racial inequity in our community, but they also overshadowed the lingering threat of the coronavirus in the Grand Valley.
Photos of demonstrators showed many people wearing masks, but nobody practicing social distancing. The City Council even set aside its own guidelines momentarily to allow more people into council chambers to address the council about their experiences with racism in Mesa County.
Even if the demonstrations hadn’t materialized to force some relaxing of safety protocols, Mesa County seems to be getting pretty casual about taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
It’s probably just human nature to let our guard down with so many businesses reopening. But there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that things could south quickly if we don’t continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus.
For the longest time, we had no change in the number of infections. But with the recent waiver allowing even more businesses to open going into effect, there’s been a slight uptick in cases. Those aren’t a cause for alarm — yet — because Mesa County Public Health can see how positive cases are linked.
But antibody testing is blowing holes in the theory that we may have been hit with the virus early without knowing it. So far, fewer than 3% of 390 tests of residents who had not previously tested positive for the virus show antibodies for the virus.
Without more data, the results suggest the vast majority of the population remains susceptible. It also means that we may have a low infection rate due to all the precautions that were taken early on — the same ones people seem to be abandoning now because we haven’t been hit hard yet.
Epidemiologists warn of a “second wave,” but we’ve arguably not even been hit with a first wave because we took the pandemic seriously and wore masks, washed our hands frequently, sanitized our phones and high-contact surfaces and practiced social distancing.
“I don’t want everybody to think we’ve got some natural immunity to this,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr told the Sentinel’s Dan West on Thursday. “We’ve done a lot of hard work and that’s why I always ask that the community continue to do a lot of hard work.”
Business owners can help by requiring customers to wear masks. They have that authority now after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing business to deny services to customers who refuse to wear masks.
“With this executive order, it’s fine for businesses across our state to say, “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service,’ if they choose,” Polis said.
It’s a tricky proposition. Business owners don’t want to lose customers, but they should also understand that many customers will refuse to enter a business where they don’t feel safe.
Our ability to continue down a path of fewer restrictions depends on keeping infection rates low. The best way to do that is to continue to take precautions — not assume that we’re already out of the woods.