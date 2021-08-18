A rapidly devolving catastrophe in Afghanistan offers some perspective about our relative domestic bliss.
This is one of the rare days you won’t hear from us about a local issue. We have plenty of them, but we can be grateful that none compare to the heart-wrenching situation in Afghanistan. Although it’s happening more than 7,000 miles away, we feel compelled to acknowledge and address this moment.
The fall of Kabul to the Taliban after 20 years of U.S. intervention in Afghanistan — even before the U.S. completed a withdrawal — leaves Afghans bereft of hope.
With the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear that U.S. military and intelligence officials miscalculated the strength of the Afghan security force they built up to contend with Taliban insurgents. The Taliban’s stunningly swift takeover of the nation is just the latest example of U.S. intelligence failures specific to the Middle East since 9/11.
The U.S Department of Defense recorded 2,311 U.S. military deaths from incidents in Afghanistan since 2001, including 38 Coloradans. Those deaths suddenly seem in vain. The Taliban controls everything in the country except the airport in Kabul.
Back in April, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, who served as a U.S. Army Ranger during the war, issued a hopeful statement about what a successful withdrawal might look like.
“My own service in Afghanistan made it abundantly clear to me that if there was a military solution to the war in Afghanistan, we would have found one years ago. I support the Biden Administration’s decision to finally bring our longest war to an end, but we must do so in a way that keeps our promises to our allies, protects the women and children of Afghanistan, and ensures a safer and more secure world.”
Clearly, that elegant exit didn’t happen. Instead, Biden is now embroiled in the same foreign policy crisis the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the National Security Council sought to avert by talking former President Donald Trump out of withdrawing too early.
The immediate concern is evacuating those Afghans the Taliban considers collaborators of the Americans and the fallen government. But, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also concerned about the implications for homeland security in the long terms.
“There’s a bipartisan concern about leaving people behind who helped us, and there’s growing concern about this on our foreign policy writ large,” U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., told the Washington Post.
A Chinese state media outlet wasted little time in using the crisis in Afghanistan as a propaganda tool, positing that if the U.S. “abandoned” Afghanistan, then the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party in Tawian shouldn’t expect the U.S. military to rush to Taiwan’s aid “once a war breaks out,” the conservative media CNSNews reported.
We may not see the full extent of the fallout of this failure for another 20 years.