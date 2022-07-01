The last week or two of Supreme Court decisions have been some of the most monumental in recent memory. The court greatly expanded gun rights, overturned Roe v. Wade and limited the ability of the EPA to regulate carbon emissions.
It’s startling to us how swiftly events have transpired over the last few weeks and how changed the governmental landscape will be going forward.
Whether you’re pleased with the new direction of the court or think its disregard for precedent is dangerous, one thing is abundantly clear — state government just got much more powerful.
Here in Colorado, even before last week’s ruling, our legislature passed a bill protecting a woman’s right to seek an abortion. But that’s not the end of the game. That’s just the opening face-off.
Every two years, from now until there is a constitutional amendment codifying Roe, women’s reproductive rights, which until last week were constitutionally protected, are on the table in Denver.
Do you want to see women have the option to terminate a pregnancy? Do you want more restrictions on when an abortion can be sought? Do you think terminating a pregnancy should almost never be an option? Whatever your view, it is now up to our representatives in the Colorado Legislature and our governor to decide.
If you care about this issue you cannot afford to not be involved in state government. That means asking those running for office tough questions about where they stand on this issue and voting like your rights depend on it, because they do.
It’s not just abortion on the table. With the Supreme Court’s decision on West Virginia v. EPA, the court has limited the federal government’s ability to regulate carbon emissions. So if you want us to do more to mitigate climate change you’re going to need to take action at the state level. Likewise if you want fewer restrictions, so our coal industry can continue to employ Coloradans.
There may be future Supreme Court decisions that could revoke rights the court previously determined were constitutionally protected. Justice Clarence Thomas specifically called out three previous court decisions that he thought should be reconsidered.
Those cases protected a couple’s right to obtain contraception, granted gay and lesbian couples the right to marry and said the government can’t regulate what concenting adults do behind closed doors. If any of those rights are important to you they may be decided by state legislatures in the near future.
This country does have a history of valuing states’ rights. After all, the constitution explicitly gives states quite a bit of power to govern within their borders. Why shouldn’t Colorado decide what is good for us and let Wyoming or West Virginia or California decide what’s good for them?
To us, that question comes down to when, if ever, should a personal right come up for a vote? It turns out that is a question we’ve been asking and debating for more than 200 years. We’ll get into that in our Sunday editorial.
For now, we urge everyone who values their individual rights and freedoms to put renewed focus on our state government.