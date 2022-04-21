The Grand Junction City Council is talking about a rec center again and we’re glad to hear it. Now seems like the right time to get this project moving forward.
The council has, after nearly a year of discussions, developed ordinances that will allow it to approve retail marijuana stores in the city. That had to happen first, since revenue from the sales tax generated in those stores will help fund the rec center. It will have to go to voters to get whatever funding is needed beyond that revenue.
In preparation for this, the city conducted another survey to get a better idea of where residents would like this potential rec center to be located. The survey, which was conducted by the Colorado Mesa University Social Research Center and the Franklin & Marshall College Center for Opinion Research, was distributed from Feb. 2 through Feb. 21 and garnered 1,286 responses, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The results were pretty clear, with most respondents saying Matchett Park was the best location. We have to agree for a number of reasons.
It’s located off Patterson Road near a lot of residential areas, making it easy to get to for many city residents. It’s also an area that doesn’t have much park space nearby.
Even for people who don’t live in that area of the city, the location on Patterson near 29 Road makes it easy to get to and when the 29 Road interchange is eventually built, that accessibility will be even greater.
We also think Matchett Park gives the city the opportunity to not only add an indoor facility, but also to develop more athletic field space, which is sorely needed. By building the rec center there, it will make building out the park as a whole a bigger priority. In addition to field space, there’s the opportunity to formalize the trail system that exists there as well.
A new regional park would draw in people from other communities and deliver an economic benefit beyond a rec center alone.
There are downsides to Matchett as well and the council may decide Lincoln Park is their preferred location.
Lincoln Park would likely be cheaper since there is already a developed park there with utilities nearby and roads and parking in place (though they’d likely have to expand the parking lot). It’s closer to downtown, so some may consider it more accessible.
“If we end up as a city, if Matchett’s too expensive for us or if there are other reasons that we end up looking at Lincoln, I don’t want the community to come back to us and say ‘well we very clearly said Matchett and you guys aren’t listening to us,’ ” Council Member Anna Stout said.
Those are fair considerations and the council was right to keep their options open for now.
Ultimately, if there is no fatal flaw with Matchett, we don’t think there is a good reason to pick Lincoln, especially when the survey results showed residents favor Matchett as well.
Lincoln Park already has a lot going for it with many happy users of the park.
Developing Matchett is a bolder project that would do far more to enhance the community, in our opinion. We’d urge the council to keep the big picture in mind.