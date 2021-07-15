The same qualities that make Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis an outstanding public servant led to an early retirement from a 25-year career in law enforcement.
Weird how that works. It’s always a shame to see an accomplished, self-possessing administrator step away from an important position, but understandable nevertheless because it’s part of the same progression that led them to the pinnacle of success.
Part of being a good leader is setting goals and then looking for new opportunities for growth as goals are achieved. Lewis leaves the Sheriff’s Office in great shape and ready to enter a new phase of his career, knowing “there was an expiration date on me.”
Facing a crossroads — run for a third and final term as sheriff next fall or start a new career before turning 50 — Lewis found an opportunity that checked all the boxes for a career change.
He’ll start his job as director of safety and security at Community Hospital next month. It will be up to Mesa County commissioners to appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Lewis’ term. But Lewis is the best argument for why commissioners should elevate the current undersheriff to the top position.
Here’s why: Lewis is a product of the sheriff’s office. He spent his entire career on the sheriff’s payroll, beginning as a jailer and working his way up to division chief. He had no college degree. But the mentoring he received and the values and knowledge he took from previous sheriffs Riecke Claussen and Stan Hilkey helped mold him into the visionary, outside-the-box thinker we see today.
An organization that can take a “nobody” and turn them into one of the most influential sheriffs in the state is doing something right.
The leadership team Lewis has assembled shares his vision of a law enforcement agency committed to solving problems in neighborhoods and communities as opposed to being an occupying force. With some continuity in leadership, that won’t change.
Lewis never aspired to be sheriff. We can thank the chaos that ensued from Steve King’s disastrous bid for sheriff in 2014 for the opportunity to discover Lewis’ formidable talents.
“I came into this ... really to try to save an organization that I loved,” he said. “This office has never been about me. I’m a steward of the office of sheriff during the time I’m here and I have an obligation to it, but this wasn’t designed or intended to catapult me into something greater,” he said.
Getting elected didn’t incite ambition to get further into politics. To the contrary.
“The worst part of my job is the political part of my job,” Lewis said. “If my job was simply about quality law enforcement, I think I’d feel differently about staying forever. But politics wears on you.”
His accomplishments — too lengthy to list here — were included in Charles Ashby’s Wednesday story on Lewis’ announced resignation.
But the sheriff is reluctant to take credit for anything. “Law enforcement is about partnering with everybody. We live and die by partnerships.”
He leaves not dodging scandal or burned out on police liability issues that have taken center stage nationally in the wake of George Floyd-related protests.
“We don’t have that ‘defund the police’ mentality here. When we had protests, they were peaceful and interactive and created, quite honestly, some opportunities for discussion with some groups that maybe we failed at instigating.”
Perhaps his most lasting achievement was proposing — and getting voters to approve — a public safety tax that will outlive any administration. Many people advised against it as career suicide.
“There’s a freedom that comes with doing what you think is right, regardless of the risk,” he said.
We couldn’t say farewell and best wishes to Lewis without recounting how he touched this newspaper personally, thereby exposing the empathy with which he approached his job.
The Sentinel’s relationship with local law enforcement can be testy at times. But after a mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper in 2018, Lewis and officers with other agencies delivered doughnuts to the Sentinel newsroom with a message we needed to hear.
“I want you to know we have your back,” he said.