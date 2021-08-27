Who knew Colorado Mesa University’s mascot — the Mavericks — would be the perfect metaphor for the school’s response to COVID-19?
Last summer, CMU bucked a trend of colleges preparing to convert to online classes to start the fall semester. Politely rejecting the guidance of state health officials, CMU kept its campus open and ended the academic year being featured in The New York Times as a shining example of evidence-based decision-making.
That story traced how CMU’s “moral imperative” to serve first-generation and minority students morphed into “a real-world, real-time epidemiological laboratory, experimenting with creative approaches to pandemic management.”
A year later, however, CMU is back in familiar territory, facing scrutiny for bringing students back to campus without mandating masks or vaccines — in a town that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied as a delta variant hot spot.
That’s actually a benefit in the college’s ongoing mission to preserve a “transformational” education environment where students have access to professors, each other and a rich campus life, university officials told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Thursday.
It starts with knowing the “climate of the community,” said Dr. Amy Bronson, director of the physician assistant program, who has played a key role in developing CMU’s COVID-19 protocols. The university has five months of data on how the delta variant has spread through Mesa County, which has shaped the university’s risk assessment and led to a novel definition of “protective immunity.”
The national narrative unfolding around vaccines only looks at two categories: the vaccinated and unvaccinated, Bronson said. Lost in the conversation is that natural immunity that arises from infection.
Vaccines and natural immunity “both provide exceedingly strong protection” that prevent serious cases of illness, CMU President John Marshall said. Using conservative immunity calculations, CMU estimates between 80-90% of the campus population has protective immunity, either from being vaccinated or having recovered from the virus.
Furthermore, among the 1,600 or so infections recorded in the campus population, zero have required hospitalizations. So even if a student becomes infected, it has a minimal impact on the larger community’s health infrastructure.
With that backdrop — and with a year’s worth of experience in testing, tracing and minimizing outbreaks — the university entered the year confident it could welcome students back safely.
“The protocols have a changed a little because we’ve been able to sharpen our pencil a little bit and have a better understanding of what we really think is going to be effective — with all the humility of knowing, just as we did last year, that if something changes, we’re going to be quick and nimble and be able to adjust course,” Bronson said.
Marshall emphasized that vaccination is absolutely encouraged by CMU and is still the surest way to avoid catching and spreading COVID. But mandating them is inconsistent with CMU’s mission to empower students to think critically and to give them agency, Marshall said.
“Our sense is that universities ought to be in the businesses of teaching students to think, not what to think.”
“We’re going to be able to demonstrate, I think, at the end of this academic year, just as strong or stronger results than our peers who have done mandates and I think going about it in a different way is a trust-building exercise,” Marshall said.
“In this region especially, we’re in a real perilous moment politically and culturally where we need to continue to chart a course where we’re bringing people together and not further pushing people out to the edges.”
If anyone has earned the right to deviate from the worn path when it comes to COVID protocols, it’s CMU.