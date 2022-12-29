In just a few days the Mesa County Board of Commissioners will say goodbye to one member and welcome a new one. While we wish new Commissioner Bobbie Daniel good luck and believe she is up to the job, it will be difficult to replace the experience and institutional knowledge of Scott McInnis.
McInnis began his nearly four decades of public service in 1983 with a successful campaign for the Colorado House, where he served until 1993, when the Republican was elected to the U.S. House, representing the 3rd Congressional District, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. He served in Washington for 12 years before deciding not to run again.
In 2014, McInnis emerged as a candidate for Mesa County Commissioner District 2, winning the job and then reelection four years later.
Over the years he’s seen his share of wins and losses. He’s worked on public lands issues, being a part of the effort to dedicate Great Sand Dunes National Park and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. He also made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor.
His time on the commission has also had its challenges, from working through a recession that included several layoffs of county workers to the resignation of a county administrator amid questionable behavior, and the ongoing situation with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters that has led to criminal charges against her. All those years in public service gave him the credibility needed to be able to push back against the election fraud conspiracy theories advanced by Peters’ supporters.
His effort to construct community halls throughout the county, fulfilling a decades old promise from the county, is just now coming to fruition. It’s even expanded beyond McInnis’ original proposal in Clifton with a large campus full of new services and amenities now under construction.
We haven’t always agreed with McInnis, but we appreciate his willingness to serve and the experience he brought to the job. It should also be noted that he has remarkable political instincts that has served him and his constituents over the years.
Despite an early narrative that McInnis would be difficult to work with, his fellow commissioners also spoke highly of his contribution to the board.
“It’s really easy to jump into something and say, ‘This sounds really good,’ ” Commissioner Cody Davis said. “Scott, in every conversation, is the, ‘Yeah, but,’ which is what you want to see in a public official. He’s always considering, ‘Well, what’s this going to cost, what’s it going to mean in terms of narrative, what’s this going to mean in 10 years... He has this ability to get us to think about things broader.”
In speaking with McInnis, we were struck by how often McInnis credited his team and those around him for his successes over the years. He placed a high value on his staff and the people working day to day in government.
However you feel about McInnis and his time in elected government, we don’t think anyone can doubt the value of an experienced public servant on the Board of Commissioners. While we think the next board will be capable, we’re glad that McInnis isn’t planning to leave town anytime soon. His counsel will likely be helpful to the commissioners as they move forward with new projects and face challenges of their own.