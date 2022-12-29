In just a few days the Mesa County Board of Commissioners will say goodbye to one member and welcome a new one. While we wish new Commissioner Bobbie Daniel good luck and believe she is up to the job, it will be difficult to replace the experience and institutional knowledge of Scott McInnis.

McInnis began his nearly four decades of public service in 1983 with a successful campaign for the Colorado House, where he served until 1993, when the Republican was elected to the U.S. House, representing the 3rd Congressional District, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. He served in Washington for 12 years before deciding not to run again.