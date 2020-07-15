The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the HEROES Act, which includes funding for state and local governments to protect critical services during the pandemic.
The U.S. Senate should follow suit with a similar proposal when it returns to work, Colorado’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday.
But that’s unlikely to happen given Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s stance on pandemic relief spending. McConnell has cited rising deficits in delaying consideration of another relief package, even as the White House has suggested Congress can do more, Bennet said.
“I think we should do more,” the senator said. “We passed $3 trillion of stimulus, but only $150 billion is for state and local government. County revenues are down 30-70%. If they have to start laying off essential workers, it’s just going to compound the economic dislocation we’re facing and, by the way, we need those workers to do their jobs to keep us safe.
“Having spent time with county commissioners across the state, the people that have the actual responsibility to deliver for their communities are not treating this like politics.”
Congress will be back in session next week. Bennet is insisting that the Senate not break for its August recess until it has crafted another recovery package that extends and refines unemployment benefits, expands small-business assistance and provides a framework to improve the nation’s public health infrastructure.
“Every conversation I have with teachers ends in tears because they know how badly their kids are getting the short end of the stick in this crisis,” Bennet said. “We have no idea if schools are going to open because we have no idea where we’re going to be on the trajectory of this thing ... because we don’t have a plan that we’re executing as a nation.”
Bennet recently announced legislation to create the Health Force, which would recruit, train, and employ hundreds of thousands of Americans to expand the public health workforce for the pandemic response.
“Part of the reason we’re in the difficulty we’re in is that our public health apparatus is 40% underfunded,” Bennet said. “This bill is designed to send money to the state and county level. They’re the ones that need to build the architecture and they have no infrastructure.”
Counties could hire and train health workers to do testing, contact tracing to keep economic reopenings on track and ensure that conditions are safe enough for in-person instruction in schools.
Unemployment benefits should be extended but “ratcheted down,” Bennet said. Too many employers can’t hire people because benefits are higher than what they can pay workers.
Small businesses need more flexibility than what the Payroll Protection Program offered. Bennet’s RESTART Act would provide low-interest loans to be paid back over seven years that business could use to pay debt, rent or payroll.
“If we don’t do that, or something like that, there are going to be thousands of businesses across America that will close and never reopen,” Bennet said.
These strike us as sensible priorities. But D.C. is not a sensible place. With no top-down national strategy, states and health-care systems are left competing against each other for resources. Despite Congress throwing money at the problem, results are uneven.
“We sent billions and billions of dollars in taxpayer money to states that didn’t even try to control the virus — made no effort to do it. You look at what’s happened in Arizona and Florida.”
Meanwhile, a politically divided country can’t even agree on something as simple as wearing masks.
“We have to decide whether we want to manage the virus or if we want to be managed by the virus,” Bennet said. “I think we should manage the virus. The way we can do that is by social distancing, by wearing a mask, by having the contact tracing and testing in place, by having the PPE for people to do the tests... That’s why I propose the Health Force — to train people to support our public health officials.”
Clearly Bennet thinks the federal government could play a bigger role in the pandemic response than President Trump does. Whatever happens on Capitol Hill, communities like ours can’t lose sight of the fact that we control our own destiny. Our ability to emerge from the pandemic without permanent scars depends on what we’re willing to do now to keep the virus in check.