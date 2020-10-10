Based on their professional careers, we can expect the two candidates vying to replace John Justman on the three-member Mesa County Board of Commissioners to view governance through vastly different lenses.
“It’s that difference between someone from the ranching and open space and recreation background or development — and that’s the choice,” said Democrat Kathryn Bedell, a former veterinarian turned organic beef rancher and one-time boutique grocer. She also serves on the state’s Agricultural Commission.
Her opponent, Republican Cody Davis, is the owner of Chronos Builders. He’s handing off oversight of his business to his brother. If he’s elected, he would recuse himself from any decisions that might pose a conflict of interest. Nevertheless, this does raise some concerns. So many aspects of a commissioner’s job touch on county land-use policies and decisions.
“That’s not why I’m interested in running,” he said. “Yes, I’m entering politics, but I can’t stand politics. It sickens me the way we polarize things.”
Davis bills himself as a consensus-builder, willing to bring people around the table to find common ground on tough issues.
“I want to have an open-door policy,” he said. “I want to have a robust discussion about public policy, public health, mental health, you name it — let’s have a discussion.”
But with Davis, most topics generally loop back to tax policy and the proper role of government. Without clearly defined boundaries, “the sky’s the limit,” he said, “which I think is dangerous.”
Government’s role is to provide infrastructure and reduce the regulatory burden, which frees up the private market to provide economic benefits to the community and, possibly, “give an answer to social issues,” he said.
“I want small, smart, efficient government, so the roles that we do operate in, let’s be really good at it and serve the people well so that the economy can serve the people.”
His top two priorities are budgeting and transparency. Rather than adding an inflationary percentage to each department’s prior-year budget, Davis wants each department to justify what it’s asking for during each budget cycle.
Bedell has a different approach. Department managers are the experts, well qualified to determine how their budgets overlap with the county’s goals, she said. “I’m not a micromanager at all,” she said. The commissioners’ job is to get the departments out of their silos to see a bigger picture and facilitate a give-and-take to make sure priorities are covered.
For now, priorities must include an adequate response to the pandemic, she said. “In these times, it’s important that the people with the least are taken care of. Fire, police, human services, public health are really important and if there’s money left over, infrastructure projects to help make sure the community comes back in a strong way,” she said.
Bedell’s campaign revolves around agriculture — not just as an important economic driver, but as the key to the county’s future.
“Imagine Mesa County without its agricultural lands,” she said — someday we may look like the subdivisions around Boulder. “If we don’t look out for our for agriculture, it’s going to go away. My plan is to make farming and ranching feasible financially for the people engaged in it.
“I’m all about agriculture, restricting our growth, preserving agricultural space and water.”
Bedell contends that over time, the ability to grow our own food and a vibrant field-to-fork culture will make us one of the most enviable places to live in the state, making it easier to attract location-neutral workers who can use digital platforms to have a career anywhere. Agriculture, public space-making and recreation need the same kind of advocacy that the oil and gas industry has enjoyed.
“I want everybody to be able to participate in their local governance,” she said. “Transparency and more engaging governance — that’s what I’m going to try to bring and allow people’s voices to be heard in the decisions that are made.”
We think it’s fair to say we’re looking at two very different approaches. One is about the long view and the other is about keeping government in check.