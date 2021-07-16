With the nomination of Coloradan Ken Salazar — a former U.S. senator and secretary of the Interior — to be U.S. ambassador to Mexico, the Biden administration couldn’t send a more powerful signal about the importance of our relationship with our southern neighbor.
Americans routinely reduce Mexico to a source of hostilities over border crossings and drug smuggling, but the two countries are heavily dependent on each other.
Mexico is currently our largest goods trading partner with $614.5 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2019, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. U.S. exports to Mexico accounted for 16% of overall U.S. exports in 2019.
If Salazar is confirmed, as expected, he’ll be tasked with helping to repair a relationship that has become deeply frayed in recent years.
Salazar may not have experience as a foreign diplomat, but he’s still well-suited for the job. He identifies as Mexican-American, speaks Spanish and — because of his experience as interior secretary — knows the areas of the country that touch Mexico.
As a U.S. senator, he worked on crafting immigration policy. During his stint at the Interior under former President Barack Obama, he negotiated with Mexico over conservation issues along the border.
If the U.S. is to launch a “new era” of U.S.-Mexico relations, as Vice President Kamala Harris proclaimed during a brief visit to Mexico, the Biden administration is going to need the right person doing the heavy lifting to make that possible.
Salazar would have opportunities to forge partnerships with Mexico to streamline bilateral trade, stem the flow of drugs and address border issues and immigration in a humane manner, including public health safeguards for the many workers who have to cross the border every day.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is among a bipartisan coalition of 30 attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate to approve Salazar’s nomination.
In the letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and Ranking Member James Risch, R-Idaho, the attorneys general say our country is at a “significant juncture” in U.S.-Mexico relations, and that Salazar, a former Colorado AG himself, is well-equipped to meet the challenges of serving as the ambassador to Mexico.
While some ambassador posts can be political plums for presidential donors, the one in Mexico is too important to be handed to anyone other than a seasoned statesman who understand the issues in play.
Salazar has the background to forge better relations with one of our most important trading partners.