Mind Springs Health, now that it has hired a new CEO to helm the nonprofit, must take this moment as an opportunity to completely re-evaluate the services it provides and how it delivers them.
The hiring of John Sheehan to become the organization’s chief executive officer, announced last Wednesday, should serve as a fresh start for the organization, which is in need of one.
Late last year a report by the Colorado News Collaborative found the organization had failed to provide all the services it promised, that some doctors were over-prescribing medication and that the organization was not transparent with how it spent the tax money it was given.
There was deep frustration with the organization, especially in Summit County.
Former Mind Springs Health CEO and President Sharon Raggio resigned, kicking off the hunt for a new CEO.
“The national search resulted in a number of extremely talented candidates who were vetted with extreme diligence,” said Mind Springs Health Board Chair Stefan Bate in a news release. “Mr. Sheehan was our choice to lead our organization, as he impressed us with not only his experience and industry knowledge, but with his empathy and compassion for the vulnerable populations Mind Springs Health serves.”
Based on his resume, Sheehan certainly seems to have a wealth of experience in behavioral health. According to Mind Springs, Sheehan started his career as a mental-health technician and worked his way up through various management and executive level positions. Sheehan has been at the helm of Rochester (New York) Health Information Exchange for the past year.
Sheehan, also held leadership positions in behavioral health care providers in the Midwest and Florida, according to a report by Summit Daily News. Whether that experience will allow him to successfully turn Mind Springs around is still to be seen, but we’re pulling for him.
Behavioral health is incredibly important and we need Mind Springs to be part of the solution. West Springs Hospital, which is run by Mind Springs here in Grand Junction, should be an asset to this community and region. Having high-quality inpatient care for behavioral health issues is vital to addressing this problem.
In order to move forward, though, the organization needs to look at everything it is supposed to provide and reevaluate its practices from the ground up. It needs to look at how it delivers services and whether there are better, more efficient ways to deliver them. It needs to look at its own structure to make sure it is both effective and accountable to the communities it serves, including Mesa County.
The Mind Springs board should also come up with a plan to bring in new members and phase out existing ones. This isn’t to say the previous board is to blame for this situation, but trust needs to be restored in the organization. For that to happen, new people will have to be brought in.
In that regard, we are encouraged by some recent moves by Mind Springs to bring new board members in. The hiring of Sheehan is also promising. He’s coming from outside the organization with a lot of experience.
This is an important issue and Mind Springs can be a leader in delivering high-quality behavioral health care if it can change the way it does business. It’s going to take strong leadership to get there. We’re hopeful that Sheehan’s up to the task.