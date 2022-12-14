After yet another audit of Mind Springs, the state has given the Grand Junction-based mental health provider a clean bill of health.
This is welcome news after a year of turmoil at this important mental health organization. It appears that John Sheehan, Mind Springs’ recently hired president and chief executive officer, is getting this organization on the right path to effectively provide mental health services again.
Mind Springs had come under state scrutiny, again, after two former employees claimed the provider wasn’t properly handling patients in its adolescent and child treatment programs, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
But those claims turned out to be without merit, according to an audit by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“Not only is the hospital in full compliance now, we are moving forward with continuing to hire more staff, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and mental health workers,” Sheehan said. “With our new hospital administrator, Raynard Ware, now on board, we’re confident that not only is our facility safe and providing quality care, but we can become one of the best psychiatric facilities in the country through continued training and education of our staff.”
The Mind Springs governance board deserves credit for hiring Sheehan. We have been impressed with his management of the organization since he took over several months ago. He has been aggressive, but deliberate while making necessary changes to Mind Springs management that were exposed by an earlier state audit.
The mental health provider came under fire in the past year after more than 50 complaints were filed with three state agencies over various issues, which resulted in an unprecedented audit of Mind Springs’ operations by all three agencies simultaneously.
The audit was highly critical of how the provider was operating, but that was primarily over its management structure and the competing boards that had been set up to oversee the provider. That audit made numerous recommendations, including revamping that management, which led to Sheehan’s ultimate hiring.
When the complaints from the former employees were first reported in September, we suggested that this could be a sign that Sheehan was shaking the organization up to get it on the right path, which can cause some short-term turmoil. That seems to be the case.
This audit has also led to other important improvements to West Springs Hospital, which is run by Mind Springs. The hospital has added psychiatric emergency room beds and is renovating another building to further expand its capacity.
There were serious problems with Mind Springs. Bringing in new leadership, and a reorganization of the mental health care provider’s operations, was the right response. This latest audit shows that Mind Springs has already gone to great lengths to clean up its act.
This is obviously good news. Metal health care is an important service and we need an effective, well-run organization providing it. Everything we’ve heard and seen from Mind Springs and Sheehan over the last few months gives us confidence that they will do what needs to be done.