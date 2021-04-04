Across the state, admission to community colleges and four-year universities is down about 12%, thanks the uncertainty of the pandemic. That’s creating a concern on the state level over a familiar local problem, which is having an adequate pipeline that feeds a competitive workforce.
Locally, Colorado Mesa University developed aggressive testing protocols to ensure a return to in-person learning, which probably helped stave off a bigger enrollment dip. Fall 2020 enrollment was only down about 1.4%
But out-of-area students played a role keeping CMU close to its traditional enrollment numbers. We don’t know how many local kids, especially those who would have been the first in their families to go to college, opted out of even applying for school because of COVID-related concerns — things like diminished household income or the prospect of reverting to online classes.
Some students voluntarily interrupted their studies, thinking the pandemic provided an appropriate opportunity for a “gap year” to either work or just step away from the rigors of academic life. Regardless of the reason, once a student is away from school, it’s hard to lure them back, which has implications for the community.
The Grand Valley’s college-going rate is already too low and now falling. Earlier this year, we said our community goal-setting should include getting the rate of students pursuing a post-secondary education of any kind to at least match the national average. District 51 does a fine job of graduating students from high school, but if they don’t go on to college or learn a trade, they’re stuck here trying to earn a living on meager wages.
Post-secondary education, whether it’s a certificate, an associate degree or a bachelor’s is the elevator to social mobility in this country. Any kind of educational attainment beyond a high-school diploma improves a person’s earning potential.
We’ve long posited that we can’t put our best economic foot forward until we improve local educational attainment rates. Thankfully that message has resonated. Our City Council supports CMU through scholarships to Mesa County students and contributions to capital projects.
But the legislature needs to do more. It must find a way to restore cuts to higher learning that have taken place over the course of the Great Recession and now the pandemic. That’s a long-term approach. But to deal with the “gap” of college-going numbers as a result of the pandemic, it needs to do something bold.
On the opposite page, CMU President Tim Foster and other university system administrators authored an op-ed calling for the General Assembly to use a portion of Colorado’s COVID-19 federal relief funding to provide one-time financial grants to low-income and first-generation college students.
And their reasons should sound very familiar. Colorado’s economic prosperity depends on a workforce that completes technical certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and post-graduate degrees. The pandemic is causing a hiccup whose impact is yet to be understood.
When the legislature looks at restoring higher education funding, it should devise a way to incentivize funding for a dual-mission school like CMU that has a two-year technical school as well as four-year degree programs. Colorado’s economy needs skilled trades as well as white-collar workers.