There’s something very clear about the coronavirus: When you get groups of people together, it spreads quickly.
The latest case: The Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals, the Major League Baseball teams, have each had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Nearly two-thirds of the Miami Marlins’ roster has tested positive, forcing MLB to postpone 14 games and reconfigure the schedules of six East Coast teams. A string of positive cases on the St. Louis Cardinals cost them their weekend series in Milwaukee and will likely cause more schedule juggling.
These are teams with access to daily testing and quick turnarounds for results and even they can’t keep the virus in check.
There are almost certainly more postponements or cancellations coming, because teams won’t want to go play a team with an outbreak or visit their stadium for a couple of weeks.
Baseball is an outdoor game, and games are being played without fans — it’s really just a TV show, which is what all big-time sports have really become.
So a person might think the chances of virus transmission are relatively low. Consider, by contrast, football practice, where guys have to bang into each other for hours a day. Think about a basketball game, where it’s all indoors. Or a sports bar, where scores of people jam in together. Or consider the Grand Valley’s high schools, where thousands of human beings will gather indoors every day.
Sure, we can take precautions. We can wear masks and wash hands and stay distant from each other. Those things all make a significant difference. But when people get together in groups, there’s going to be transmission. The only question is how quickly the transmission occurs. The slower the rate, the better chance science has to catch up.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Football? Come on. Even if the Colorado Buffaloes somehow avoid an outbreak, what happens if USC has one in the middle of a conference season? The whole schedule is thrown out of whack. Look what’s happening in baseball, where everything’s already all bollixed-up. Basketball? Only if there’s a vaccine.
In-person school is much more important to society than either one of those things, and we’re in favor of trying to make it work. But everybody involved — teachers, students and parents — needs to be prepared for a herky-jerky, stop-and-start-and-stop experience until there’s a vaccine.
Sorry, folks. That’s reality.