In the category of good news you didn’t see coming, last week Monument Health, a Grand Junction-based provider network, announced its 2022 rates are comparable, or even lower than, providers on the Front Range.
We recognize that, although it has taken awhile, all the systems and partnerships developed along the way are paying off and the leaders behind Monument Health and their providers deserve a lot of credit.
In 2015, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, St. Mary’s Hospital and Primary Care Partners created a clinically integrated network, a partnership of physicians and health care providers collaborating with hospitals and an insurer to deliver evidence-based care. Monument Health was the result.
Monument has been working since then to drive down the cost of care for patients, while also improving quality and access. It has done this, as it has grown from around 4,000 members in 2016 to 20,000 in 2021.
The network’s 2022 rates for people who get their coverage through the individual exchange were recently approved by the Colorado Division of Insurance for the state’s health care exchange, known as Connect for Health Colorado. Those rates are anywhere from 4% to 13% lower than similar silver and bronze plans offered by two leading insurers in the Denver metropolitan area, Kaiser Permanente and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported on Friday. (To be clear, these rates do not necessarily apply to those who get their health insurance through their employer.)
Last week the leaders of Monument Health, as well as a representative from St. Mary’s Hospital and Rocky Mountain Health Plans discussed this positive news with the Sentinel’s editorial board.
Some of the rate reduction was because of a relatively new reinsurance program approved by the Colorado Legislature in 2019. Reinsurance works by paying a portion of high-cost claims, allowing insurance companies to lower the premiums for individual health insurance plans.
Monument Health officials say that isn’t the whole story, at least not here in the Grand Valley and other parts of the Western Slope. A focus on partnership and support between the entities involved helps.
“This is what happens when the partners cooperate. This is what happens when you actually get past talking and actually build systems,” said Patrick Gordon, president and CEO of the Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a subsidiary of United Healthcare said.
Monument Health and its primary care providers also put an emphasis on preventative medicine, catching health problems with patients before they grow into chronic illness. The fact that this approach works offers a reason to be hopeful about slowing skyrocketing healthcare costs nationally. Patients prefer that method and it is much cheaper than treating patients in the hospital for neglected issues, which drives costs down further.
This has been a monumental effort by all involved. We anticipate that success with individual exchange rates will soon translate to lower rates for employer-based groups as well.
We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention two former RMHP executives — CEO Steve ErkenBrack and Chief Operating Officer Laurel Walters — who were instrumental in launching Monument Health. So often good things happen in this community when a handful of people get behind them and really push. That is certainly what has happened here.