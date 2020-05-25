As anticipated, Mesa County secured a second waiver from state health officials that will allow more local businesses to reopen and give residents access to previously banned activities.
Mesa County, which has often lagged behind statewide economic trends like booms and recoveries, is experiencing a reversal of fortune. It’s been ahead of the rest of the state in clawing back some sense of normalcy.
That’s due in no small part to the guidance of Mesa County Public Health, which has done a good job of explaining that the phased-in reopening is directly tied to infection rates. If there’s a spike, some of this new-found freedom will go away.
Nobody wants that. The best way to avoid a spike is to continue observing best practices for cleanliness and social distancing. Businesses have no choice. Their license to operate is dependent on their willingness and ability to adhere to the county’s safety protocols. The rest of us can support that effort by voluntarily wearing face coverings, washing hands often, staying 6 feet from others and self-quarantining if we find ourselves feeling under the weather.
So what’s changing? In the first phase of “safer at home,” restaurants, churches, gyms and retail stores were allowed to open to 30% capacity. Beginning this week, most every business in the county can open to 50% capacity, including breweries, bars and restaurants.
The 50% policy does have a maximum cap of 175 people for large venues, so some churches will still be operating under 50% capacity. As the Sentinel’s Tom Hesse reported on Sunday’s front page, the order also paves the way for the opening of facilities like pools, playgrounds and Mesa Mall.
Approval of Mesa County Public Health’s phase two reopening plan comes three weeks after the county’s first phase went into effect. During that period, coronavirus cases stayed low, jumping from 45 at the beginning of the month to 53 as of Saturday night. Mesa County has not recorded a COVID-19 fatality and county testing capacity has increased in recent weeks.
“We’ve done very well,” said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “At this point, it doesn’t make sense to keep things closed.”
Imagine graduating from a learner’s permit to a driver’s license. That’s an apt metaphor for this new phase. There are fewer restrictions but the rules of the road still have to be followed. Accumulate too many points and that license can be suspended.
We’ll get to enjoy a little more freedom as long as the county doesn’t exceed a rate of 100 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period (or appoximately 153 cases in two weeks.)
Businesses must fill out an online application in which they agree to follow best practices. Then they’ll be audited by Mesa County Public Health to ensure those practices are being followed.
This is about as “loose” as things can get — at least for the coming weeks. The best way to support businesses is to do what they’re doing in order to serve us — be as safe as possible.