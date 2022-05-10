Grand Junction could be getting much quieter if the city’s plan to upgrade railroad crossings at Ninth Street and Seventh Street goes through.
Public Works Director Trent Prall told the City Council Monday the city and Downtown Development Authority are looking into adding safety modifications that would enable trains not to have to blow their horns going through those intersections, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
That means trains wouldn’t have to blow their horns from about 29 Road to about G Road through Grand Junction, Prall said. Currently, the noise from the trains can be heard all the way to the Historic Downtown neighborhood.
We would love to see this happen.
We should, for transparency sake, say that we have a bit of a personal stake in this issue. The Sentinel’s office on Seventh Street is right next to the train crossing. If you are unfortunate enough to be outside the building in our parking lot when a train comes through you’d understand why we want this so much.
The sound of the train horn when you are right next to it is deafening. And some engineers absolutely lay on the horn. It can be excessive.
We understand there are safety concerns. No engineer wants to hit a vehicle on the tracks, but to continue blowing your horn when the front of the train has already left the intersection is sadistic.
All that would end with a few hundred thousand dollars in design and construction costs. In order to keep the trains from needing to blow their horn the city needs to install a couple of new gates and extend the median around the crossing.
Frankly, other communities in the valley should look into this as well. It would certainly make for more peaceful communities. We know there are several crossings in Mesa County that are quite close to residential areas — more so than the Grand Junction crossings.
Doing so would improve the lives of the people living near a crossing. Noise pollution has been shown to have measurable health impacts.
But, first let’s get going on those Seventh Street and Ninth Street crossings. Can we get started tomorrow?
Actually, it turns out this process will take two to four years. That’s on top of the time the DDA has already spent on this issue.
Don’t blame the city, though. We’re sure if it was up to city officials, they could have it designed built in a matter of months.
In order to officially establish a Quiet Zone in Grand Junction, the city needs to file a Notice of Intent with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and get a construction agreement established with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). After the notice it can take up to two years to complete the project in cooperation with the FRA and PUC.
So, we’re just left hoping, for our eardrums sake, that this project can be completed as quickly as possible.