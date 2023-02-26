A bill working its way through the Colorado Legislature would give some recognition to colleges like Colorado Mesa University that enroll a significant number of first-generation students. This is a good first step, but providing more resources to these institutions should follow.
House Bill 1114, sponsored by our own state Rep. Rick Taggart and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, a Denver Democrat, would create a first-generation serving label for schools that enroll those students at a higher rate than the state average. The state would then track how well students do at those schools, according to reporting by Chalkbeat Colorado.
The tracking is important since it could give insight into what is and isn’t working for these students. The designation itself is more symbolic, but does tell prospective first-generation students that they are valued at that school and there will be other students in a similar situation to them.
CMU already does a good job with this. Every year it invites first-generation freshmen to campus before other groups to help familiarize them with the school. It also provides scholarships and services that can help them get through to graduation.
About 40% of students enrolled at Colorado’s public higher education schools were the first in their family to go to college. Nationally, those students are less likely to graduate and the path gets harder if they come from low-income families.
About 44% of Colorado Mesa’s 11,000 students are first generation, CMU President John Marshall said. MSU Denver also has a high percentage, with almost 60% of its about 16,000 student body identifying as the first in their family to go to college.
We think the bill will start the process of better supporting these students and we hope the Legislature passes it this session. That said, what really needs to follow is better funding for these schools, including CMU.
Colorado recently changed how it is funding higher education from a formula based primarily on enrollment to one that awards some dollars for enrolling more students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, as well as graduation rates. That hasn’t helped CMU much.
CMU and MSU Denver still receive the least funding per student. They want even more weight placed on which students they enroll.
“We’re serving the most expensive students,” Marshall said. “Over time, I think we’ve got to figure out how to correct those historic inequities and fund our values.”
We don’t necessarily think funding based on demographics is a great way to distribute money for education, but if that’s the system we have, then first-generation students should certainly be a priority for that funding. We’d add rural students as well. These are kids that are facing some of the biggest obstacles and an education will help them change their lives. The state needs to be doing more to support them starting with better funding.