A bill working its way through the Colorado Legislature would give some recognition to colleges like Colorado Mesa University that enroll a significant number of first-generation students. This is a good first step, but providing more resources to these institutions should follow.

House Bill 1114, sponsored by our own state Rep. Rick Taggart and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, a Denver Democrat, would create a first-generation serving label for schools that enroll those students at a higher rate than the state average. The state would then track how well students do at those schools, according to reporting by Chalkbeat Colorado.