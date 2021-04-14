Right on cue, Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday its plans to reintroduce nonstop service between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Denver with an introductory fare as low as $19.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because a brand-new airline, Avelo, announced just last week an introductory base fare of $19 to fly nonstop between Burbank, California, and GJT.
Lost amid the hoopla of new routes and low fares is how this new activity speaks to the remarkable transformation GJT has undergone in a relatively short period.
GJT is now the smallest airport in the U.S. with service from six airlines. It’s also the smallest airport in the U.S. served by three low-cost airlines. GJT brings in around $710 million in local economic benefit and has one of the best on-time ratings in the nation.
With Frontier’s announcement, Grand Junction is getting opportunities to fly east or west at a remarkably affordable rate — just in time for the post-pandemic travel blitz expected to hit the nation’s airports.
That’s worth celebrating in itself. But we’re struck by how quickly the airport’s renaissance has suddenly come together, which can overshadow the arduous journey to get here.
In 2013, the FBI raided the offices of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority, bringing progress at the airport to a standstill. It would take until 2015 for the investigation to conclude with federal authorities quietly dropping all potential charges of fraud.
The federal investigation sparked an internal probe that resulted in the suspension, then firing of Rex Tippetts, the director of aviation. Construction of a terminal building was halted and federal funding for the project lost.
From this low point, the airport authority overhauled some problematic processes and hired a succession of airport directors charged with returning the GJT to a growth trajectory. All the while, community leaders and economic development groups championed public funding to assist in commercial air service development.
It all came together in 2018 when the airport authority hired Angela Padalecki as executive director at the airport and then voters approved a hike in the lodging tax to give the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance a pool of funds to assist with recruiting new flights to the airport. Padalecki’s expert grasp of how airlines make air service decisions, coupled with the alliance’s involvement in negotiations with carriers, has succeeded in putting GJT on the air service map.
It’s clear we’re now in the game and the presence of ULCCs is expected to exert downward pressure on fares among all carriers.
It’s a fun time for Padalecki, the airport board and travelers to and from western Colorado. Frontier’s adding to the fun. The airline is famous for having images of animals on the tails of the Airbus planes it flies and is open to adding a new animal to one of the planes that will serve GJT.
What should it be? A cutthroat trout? A humpback chub? Maybe a Gunnison sage grouse? What animal says western Colorado?
“We are elated to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Grand Junction Regional Airport,” Padalecki said. “This service will make it easier for travelers to and from beautiful western Colorado and eastern Utah to take those trips they’ve been dreaming about. Thank you to our partners at Frontier for bringing their ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to the Western Slope.”