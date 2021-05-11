Americans who make more money being unemployed than they did while working have little reason to look for a job before September.
Last week the U.S Chamber of Commerce called for ending the federal $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit to address labor shortages.
Unfilled positions pose “a very real threat” to the nation’s economic recovery from the pandemic, said Neil Bradley, the chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer.
While that may be true, a blanket policy to end benefits nationwide doesn’t make any more sense than establishing a national minimum wage, something we’ve long opposed because it doesn’t take the diversity of local economies into account.
What works or makes sense in San Francisco may be totally inappropriate for Delta. However, elected leaders in Colorado would be wise to begin contemplating whether remaining enrolled in the federal program for enhanced jobless benefits hurts the state’s numerous economic recovery initiatives.
For example, if Democrats in the Legislature pass a transportation funding plan, the Colorado Department of Transportation is supposed to move quickly on shovel-ready projects. One of the selling points of the plan is that it not only fixes roads, it puts Coloradans to work.
But according on the chamber’s analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working.
That doesn’t mean people are lazy. It means they can do math.
Many states have announced their intention to opt out of the federal benefits in mid June, about three months before those subsidies — extended as part of President Biden’s relief package — are set to expire.
Grand Junction is a good example of a place that may be suffering from government incentive against employment. Vaccinations have been widely available and our public schools didn’t close this school year, so pressure to stay home to care for children wasn’t the same kind of factor here as elsewhere. Yet, local businesses are struggling to fill openings.
We think our elected state officials should consider applying for an exemption from the federal unemployment subsidy that would allow benefits where they’re needed. But if the state Department of Labor and Employment could pinpoint local economies that are unable to fill a certain number of jobs, the benefits could be peeled back.
We especially like Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s idea to incentivize a return to work. He’s proposing a one-time $1,200 “return to work” bonus to anyone who returns to work and completes at least four full weeks of paid employment.
That’s the kind of idea that positively reinforces the notion that most Americans want to work. It’s something the feds should do. If they won’t, it’s something our business-minded governor should consider for Colorado.