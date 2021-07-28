The best “news” on the vaccination front is the willingness of a growing number of top Republicans to urge people to get the shot.
During a roundtable discussion with local leaders on Saturday to brainstorm ideas to boost the region’s dismal vaccination rate, Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged it’s helpful that national conservative voices such as Sean Hannity of Fox News have begun touting vaccine efficacy.
We’d go a step further and say it’s darn near the only difference-maker left in the COVID-19 toolkit.
Here’s what Hannity said last week:
“Please take COVID seriously. I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death … Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.”
Notice that Hannity didn’t come off as a medical authority. He urged people to talk to their doctors. That’s the best place to start changing minds.
For vaccine evangelists who would snidely ask, “What took him so long?” we’re long past the point of scorekeeping. With the pandemic blistering low-vaccinated areas, anyone willing to approach the subject in a productive way should simply be thanked.
Same goes for former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a GOP gubernatorial hopeful in her home state of Arkansas. She penned a Sunday oped in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette urging Arkansans to consider getting the “Trump vaccine.”
Why haven’t more GOP leaders seized on this obvious point? If giving former President Donald Trump credit for the vaccine’s development can lower hesitancy among registered Republicans, then by all means call it the Trump vaccine.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged Americans last week to get vaccinated as the delta variant spreads across the country.
“I want to encourage everybody to do that and to ignore all of these other voices that are giving demonstrably bad advice,” he said during his weekly news conference.
Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in House leadership, announced he got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.
Another Fox News personality, Steve Doocy, is part of the chorus: “Look, the pandemic right now is really just with people who have not been vaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of the people who died have not been vaccinated…If you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life.”
Hopefully more influential conservatives will get on board the vaccination train, which remains the simplest way to end the pandemic, avoid needless death and get the national economy humming at full pitch.