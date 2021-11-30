It may not feel like it, sitting here in the valley with sunny skies and mid-50 degree temperatures, but Mesa County is officially a winter sports destination.
This month we’ve seen collegiate Nordic ski teams travel here to take advantage of the early season snow that has capped Grand Mesa. The elite teams from around Colorado and neighboring states are flocking here due to the unique conditions that allow for late fall skiing.
While there are a few other places teams can usually go, dry weather this November has left Grand Mesa as one of the few available options for training this time of the year, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
Miles Havlick, head coach of the University of Utah’s Nordic skiers, said West Yellowstone canceled an annual ski festival because of the lack of snow on its Nordic trails this year. Havlick went looking for other places to take his skiers this year, and Christie Aschwanden, executive director of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, sent him information about Grand Mesa trails and their condition.
“We decided to come down here and check it out, and it’s been an awesome experience so far,” Havlick said last week.
He isn’t the only coach bringing his team here, skiers from the University of Wyoming and the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club racers are also training on the mesa. That’s not to mention our own Colorado Mesa University team and the average Nordic skiing enthusiasts who travel here.
All of this brings money into the community. Christi Boggs, co-coach of the University of Wyoming’s team, said 20 people from that team came to the mesa this week, staying at Grand Mesa Lodge and buying food for Thanksgiving.
This earlier season training availability is supported by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, which is a member-supported nonprofit. More than half of its funding for the 2020-21 season was from its membership. Only about 15% was from government grants, according to its financial report.
While our local governments rightly invest in mountain bike and multi-use trails and the infrastructure that goes along with them here in the valley, some additional support for these other activities is warranted. We’re not talking about a big investment either. The Nordic Council’s income last year was around $150,000. This is an area where small investments can have big impacts.
As dry weather threatens the snowpack on Grand Mesa, perhaps an investment in snowmaking, as Powderhorn has done in recent years, is in order. In the past, Mesa County has made capital investments to widen and improve the entrance road. Those were great projects, but continued investment is needed.
We’ve been lucky that the mesa has the snowpack it does and now is certainly the time of year to start praying for the white stuff to continue to fly.
While collegiate Nordic skiing is up and coming on the mesa, snowmobilers have long taken to the area to ride its trail systems. Many snowmobilers travel here and add money into our local economy.
Hockey has also become an outside draw recently as the Glenwood Springs ice rink has suffered some mechanical issues. Players are now traveling down to the recently reopened Glacier Ice Arena, now called the River City Sportplex. That facility was closed for more than a year and was nearly lost as an ice rink. The city of Grand Junction considered purchasing it, but an outside buyer saved it instead.
That was a win-win solution at the time and we were lucky as a community that it happened. That said, we need to remember that winter sports are still a draw to this community and make sure they are supported, so we don’t lose access again.