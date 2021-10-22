Last week we weighed in on measures that are appearing on this November’s ballot, from marijuana questions to property tax, but we realized there are a couple of additional things that need to be said.
Measure 1B
In our editorial we neglected to voice our support for Measure 1B, which would allow Mesa County to opt out of an Internet service protection bill approved by the Colorado Legislature more than 15 years ago. The county would be one of the last Western Slope counties to do so.
Senate Bill 152 was passed in 2005 to prevent governments, like cities and counties, from competing with the private sector, but it has a provision that allows them to opt out if approved by their voters.
Voting to opt out doesn’t mean the county is going to be kicking out private Internet providers or even competing directly with them. While some municipalities have, others have used the opt-out either as a carrot to get private companies to boost services, or accessed grants to help pay for increased connectivity.
Many of our local municipalities have already voted to opt out. Grand Junction voters, for example, overwhelmingly approved opting out of the law by about 75% in 2015. However, the City Council balked at a $70 million plan to create its own service. It then got assurances from local providers to beef up their services.
Voters in Fruita and Palisade, along with several municipalities in Garfield, Delta and Montrose counties (including the counties themselves), have similarly opted out of the law.
We don’t think Mesa County should get into the telecom business and private enterprise can take care of the majority of the demand. However, opting out would allow the county to take advantage of grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help pay for middle-mile fiber-optic lines or enter into public-private agreements to boost broadband services.
Just this week Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District awarded the town of Collbran a $300,000 traditional grant for the construction of a fiber-optic broadband network to connect the Plateau Valley with the I-70 fiber optic access point near De Beque. Mesa County has also committed $1 million to the project.
These are the kind of projects Mesa County should be working on to provide connection to its rural residents when the investment does not make sense for a commercial provider.
Amendment 78
We did voice our opposition to this amendment last week, but did not get into detail on what the delays to disbursement of custodial funds would mean.
The amendment would repeal the ability of those custodial funds to be spent by state agencies, public colleges and universities and elected officials. Even if those funds are earmarked for a specific use by the federal government or a legal settlement, the legislature would still need to approve.
Suppose the state is facing a major wildfire with the legislature out of session and FEMA funds are dispersed to respond. A special session would need to be called before the money could be disbursed.
That would be costly, not just in tax dollars, but in time during a disaster.
With the Legislature’s ability to completely negate this amendment with a simple bill, combined with its potentially dangerous delays of funding, we’re doubling down and urging voters to reject it.