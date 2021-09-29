The Cleveland Indians played their final home game on Monday, giving their fans a chance to say goodbye to a moniker that lasted 106 years.
Next season, they’ll begin play as the Guardians, shedding a team name that many found outmoded and racially insensitive.
Meanwhile German voters on Monday chose a new party to succeed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc, raising questions over who will preside over Europe’s largest economy.
Ahead of Gen. Mark Milley’s appearance this week before House and Senate panels, The Associated Press outlined why the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has become a lightning rod for controversy.
And speaking of controversy, a second senior Fed official announced his resignation on Monday in response to ethical questions over Fed officials’ stock trading activity.
Though the investments were permitted under the Fed’s rules, they raised at least the appearance of conflicts of interest, which Fed policy discourages, because the two official may have profited from Fed action to stabilize financial markets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is now fielding calls to bar stock ownership by Fed officials.
None of these stories were in Tuesday’s edition of the Sentinel — but they were easily accessible for Sentinel subscribers through “The Plus,” an extra e-edition that we put out daily at no additional charge to our customers.
The Plus hearkens back to an era when newspapers were thick with pages brimming with display advertising. Once upon a time, newspaper readers could find expanded sports standings, indexes of financial markets and stock prices, news on international affairs, late-breaking news, horoscopes, crossword puzzles, comics and games — because newspapers had the paid advertising to justify print costs for extra pages.
We’re operating in a new paradigm of smaller page counts and earlier deadlines because the Sentinel is now printed in Montrose.
We’ve done our best to retain the aforementioned elements, albeit on a much smaller scale. On the days the Sentinel has a print product (Wednesday-Sunday) our offerings are constrained by the page count. Coverage of local events and news is our priority and stories by Sentinel staff often take up most of the available space.
But the Sentinel has packed The Plus with all the news and features you’d find in a major daily newspaper. And it’s all at our readers’ fingertips — either on our website or by downloading The Daily Sentinel’s free app to a smart phone or tablet.
Each day, we post a digital replica of our newspaper. (On Mondays and Tuesdays, the digital version still looks like a newspaper, but it’s not available in print.) You can find the digital version on our website at the very top of the gjsentinel.com home page. Click on the blue button marked “Print Edition.” It opens an easy-to-use digital format that allows readers to click page by page through the entire newspaper. On the last page, an extra click to the next page moves the readers seamlessly into The Plus, which contains numerous national and international news stories, sports stories, business features and lifestyle articles by wire services that didn’t fit into the Sentinel’s regular pages.
The same experience is available by opening the app on a smart phone or tablet, which displays a digital version of today’s newspaper. You can still hold the newspaper in your hands with your morning coffee — without venturing outside to fetch it.
Each of the news items listed at the beginning of the editorial were featured in Tuesday’s Plus edition. Results of late professional sports games and updated standings are available each morning along with the previous day’s most important headlines.
We’re proud of our local coverage, but we recognize our readers want and need more. The Plus is our way of delivering that.