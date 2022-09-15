A study released this week confirmed something we’d long suspected — outdoor recreation contributes significantly to our local economy. But we think just looking at the top-line number isn’t enough to gauge the importance of this industry.

Nathan Perry, the associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, compiled the report detailing the economic impact of Mesa County’s outdoor recreation industry. The report shows that Mesa County has a higher GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from outdoor recreation than the statewide figure — 4.8% in the county compared to 3.1% statewide, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.