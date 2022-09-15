A study released this week confirmed something we’d long suspected — outdoor recreation contributes significantly to our local economy. But we think just looking at the top-line number isn’t enough to gauge the importance of this industry.
Nathan Perry, the associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, compiled the report detailing the economic impact of Mesa County’s outdoor recreation industry. The report shows that Mesa County has a higher GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from outdoor recreation than the statewide figure — 4.8% in the county compared to 3.1% statewide, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Perry said the county’s 4.8% direct GDP — which rises to 7.2% when accounting for indirect and induced figures — was an encouraging, if expected, result of the number-crunching, as well as the determination that 11% of Mesa County employees work in the outdoor recreation industry.
“One of the motivations for me to do this is that nobody has estimated the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the county, so it got the academic in me excited to try to do something new,” Perry said. “I applied a methodology that I thought was strong to get an estimate for an area where it really hasn’t been done to my knowledge.”
This is an important study to have and it provides very useful information. It also asks a pretty specific question and Mesa County residents should keep that in mind when reading this study.
To us, one of the most important impacts of outdoor recreation to our economy is the way it helps recruit the kind of workforce we need to grow our local economy, which isn’t something reflected in this study.
To be clear, this is not something Perry was aiming to measure and this is not a criticism of his study. Still it is an important piece of the puzzle.
When we think about economic development, a significant part of that is attracting the right kind of workforce, which often comes down to demographics. One of the reasons the Denver-area economy grew as quickly as it has in recent years is that it had the highest percentage of college graduates under 30 in the nation.
These are people who earn a higher wage and spend more. As they age, they further drive the economy as they buy houses and make long-term investments. This is the base of a workforce that will lead to positive economic growth.
In order to build this demographic base for our workforce, we need something that will make them want to live here. That’s why we are right to plant our flag as a community that values outdoor recreation.
A community with world-class outdoor recreation, as we believe we have in Mesa County, makes for an area a young, skilled person would want to live, which makes a business more likely to locate here.
So, yes, there are direct economic benefits to outdoor recreation and we appreciate that Perry is leading the way in studying them. We also think it is important to keep the broader context in mind as we push on with the economic development of this valley.