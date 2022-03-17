Mesa County is leading the state in job recovery since the start of the pandemic, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment — which is great news — but we know there is more that needs to be done.
Since February 2020, a month before the pandemic began, the Grand Junction metropolitan statistical area has so far seen the best recovery rate in the number of available jobs, topping Colorado Springs’ 113% rate, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
According to Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Mesa County has gained back 124% of the jobs it lost in the pandemic. The credit for this incredible recovery should be spread widely.
Mesa County Public Health should be credited for developing its Five Star system that allowed businesses to remain open at higher capacity during the worst of the pandemic. Throughout, they kept the area’s economic health in mind as they sought to protect our physical health.
Our business leaders should be commended for weathering the COVID storm and coming back stronger. They’re now hiring and wages are growing in the county.
The City of Grand Junction’s economic relief efforts also have paid off, it seems.
Despite this good news, we should all remember that this is a snapshot in time. If you look at other metrics, like annual wage growth, we’re still lagging behind the state as a whole. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mesa County’s 2021 average annual wage growth was at 3.79% — half of the state’s 7.63% wage growth rate. Our annual wages are at $48,000 compared to the state’s $67,000, and that gap is widening.
More needs to be done to grow jobs and wages in Mesa County. We think the commissioners, who just released their State of the County video, have zeroed in on a few key issues that can help.
The county, for example, has already identified a number of infrastructure projects that it will do with the money it and all local governments received under last year’s COVID-19 relief bill. In addition to spending some of that money on its own projects, the county also has teamed up with some local governments such as De Beque and the Mesa County Water and Sanitation District to help both upgrade their infrastructures.
Infrastructure is important for both residents and businesses. Having smooth roads and reliable utilities is a basic need for businesses and is a factor when they look at moving into a new location.
Commissioner Cody Davis said the county is also working, with help from the federal and state governments, to bring real broadband services throughout the county — something he said will be years in the making.
“Broadband is everything. It’s like electricity was 70 or 80 years ago. You absolutely have to have it,” Davis said. “...What that does is it not only attracts people moving into Mesa County, but also industry because we do everything online.”
Internet speed is incredibly important to modern business, and we need to do better. Davis and his fellow commissioners are right to prioritize it.
We think these initiatives, along with the work being done by our cities and towns will help close the gap between Mesa County and the state as a whole. Our recent job growth has been impressive, but we won’t ever close the wage gap until we significantly improve our post-secondary education rate, which continues to lag the national average by 20 percentage points.
An editorial for another day, perhaps.