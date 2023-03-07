The Grand Junction City Council is looking to speed up the process for approving retail marijuana stores within the city. We’re glad City Council is taking action, even if the process is less than ideal.
The city is pursuing an emergency ordinance to speed up the process of a lottery to decide which applicants receive retail marijuana business licenses, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. An emergency ordinance must be approved unanimously and can be approved after one reading instead of the usual two, and goes into effect immediately instead of after 32 days.
“We do have a charter provision that allows for a declaration of an emergency,” Shaver said. “And council has broad discretion in finding what an emergency is.”
The process is currently held up due to a lawsuit by one applicant, High Colorado, which is appealing a decision to deny its application. The ordinance would allow High Colorado to participate in the lottery, and if it gets drawn having another business drawn as an alternate, depending on the outcome of the court case.
This plan could even resolve the court case sooner. If High Colorado is not selected in the lottery, then all 10 businesses that receive licenses can move forward. It also would mean High Colorado would have no reason to continue with the appeal. If it is selected, then the city has a way to move forward with 90% of the stores it is granting licenses.
This is a reasonable plan to move forward and allow businesses to start opening their doors, which needs to happen. It’s been nearly two years since the city voted to allow retail marijuana stores to operate here. Missouri voted last November to allow retail marijuana and it already has stores open in that state. So we know it can be done quickly.
At this point, after the process has stretched on for so long, we think it is appropriate for the City Council to use whatever regulatory tricks it can to get this done. That said, we do not want to see it get in the habit of using emergency ordinances for what is, in our opinion, not really an emergency.
We’d also note that, while the licensing process is currently being held up by an appeal, that has only slowed things a few months. The city adopting an ordinance governing marijuana licenses took significantly longer.
With the benefit of hindsight, it does seem like this process has taken longer than necessary. Unfortunately we cannot go back in time and do this quicker. So, the city moving with urgency now is the right move and they deserve credit for taking action.
We want to see recreational marijuana sales take place in Grand Junction as soon as possible. This isn’t because we love marijuana stores, but because the tax revenue from these businesses is key to getting a community recreation center built.
Every day that goes by without a store open for businesses in the city is a loss of revenue that would have gone toward swim lanes, court space or a rock wall. Let’s get going and start collecting those taxes.