The Grand Junction City Council is looking to speed up the process for approving retail marijuana stores within the city. We’re glad City Council is taking action, even if the process is less than ideal.

The city is pursuing an emergency ordinance to speed up the process of a lottery to decide which applicants receive retail marijuana business licenses, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. An emergency ordinance must be approved unanimously and can be approved after one reading instead of the usual two, and goes into effect immediately instead of after 32 days.

