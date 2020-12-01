What better fate for the Utah monolith than to disappear without a trace?
The curious are left with even more questions.
We can rule out intergalactic aliens. A video posted to Facebook by Dave “Heavy D” Sparks, known from the “Diesel Brothers” television show, revealed some precision metal work knitted together with the kind of rivets found in any machine shop. Someone sealed the base of the monolith with silicone.
Whoever built it and set it among the red rocks of eastern Utah apparently did so in October 2016. Internet sleuths used historical Google Earth images to determine that the monolith didn’t appear until then, CNET reported.
Its appearance overlaps with when the science fiction drama “Westworld” was filming in the area, but a spokeswoman for the Utah Film commission told The New York Times the monolith was not left behind from a film production.
So was it a work of art or the work of pranksters? Perhaps someone was just conducting a wild social experiment to see how long it would take for something that clearly doesn’t belong in the Utah desert to be discovered.
Utah government employees found the roughly 10-foot-tall object on Nov. 18 during a sheep-counting mission aboard a helicopter.
It stood in Lockhart Basin, within the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument as proclaimed by President Obama in 2016. The area is about 20 miles southwest of Moab and three miles from Canyonlands National Park.
Whatever their reasons, the makers of the monolith tickled the public’s imagination — and (intentionally or not) imparted yet another lesson about the fragility of public lands. Once the precise location of the monolith was known, people flocked there, cutting improvised trails into the dirt and littering.
It was illegal to erect the monolith in the first place. But once it was discovered, the Bureau of Land Management indicated it had no immediate plans to remove it. Once it disappeared 10 days later, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said it had no plans to investigate.
The mystery object was a global sensation. Maybe because it was a fascinating distraction from pandemic. At any rate, its disappearance left a hole — literally and figuratively. Steve Adams left Helper, in central Utah, at 7 a.m. on Saturday to drive to the area. When he arrived and asked someone for directions he was told the tower was gone. He and some friends made the hike anyway.
“It was pretty disappointing,” he told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We were really excited to go down and have an adventure to see it. It feels like it was everybody’s and then it was nobody’s. It’s gone.”
Landscape art? Performance Art? Vigilantes removing the source of environmental degradation? Who knows.
It was one of those whimsical things that makes life interesting.
But we shouldn’t need a contrivance to explore our gorgeous and rugged public lands, especially the canyon country of western Colorado and eastern Utah.
Just remember to leave no trace.