New business filings broke a third-quarter record in Colorado and even outpaced the second quarter filings, which is unusual, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State. However, we’re not sure the stated reason for this bump, a decrease in filing fees, is really that simple.

Filing fees dropped to $1 on July 1, saving filers $49. Registering a trade name dropped to $1, from $20. Since July, more than 49,000 new limited liability companies have formed in Colorado, up 25% from the same quarter of 2021, and nearly 14,000 new trade names were filed, up 5%, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.