New business filings broke a third-quarter record in Colorado and even outpaced the second quarter filings, which is unusual, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State. However, we’re not sure the stated reason for this bump, a decrease in filing fees, is really that simple.
Filing fees dropped to $1 on July 1, saving filers $49. Registering a trade name dropped to $1, from $20. Since July, more than 49,000 new limited liability companies have formed in Colorado, up 25% from the same quarter of 2021, and nearly 14,000 new trade names were filed, up 5%, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
There may have been a few businesses where the fee drop was a factor, but we doubt it can account for the majority of these new filings. Don’t get us wrong, we’re fine with charging less in fees, but the change is more of a gimmick than a driver for new filings.
Not all third-quarter trends were positive, said Economist Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado-Boulder.
“The existing entity renewals were down for the quarter. That led us to wonder if there are some headwinds that are causing real strain for existing businesses,” said Lewandowski, who worked on the quarterly report.
This dichotomy of new businesses starting up while existing businesses decline isn’t actually outside the norm. If you look at the pre-pandemic data from 2018, virtually all new private-sector jobs came from startup businesses less than one year old, businesses expanding their workforce and/or businesses moving to Colorado. At the same time well established businesses, especially those that have existed for more than 25 years shed more jobs than they added.
So, if we want to grow our local economy and add new, high-paying jobs, we need to be attracting start-ups and businesses looking to move into the state. That means making this a place that is easy to do business, but also a place that entrepreneurs and a skilled workforce want to live. Our editorial position aligns with something written by a member of our editorial board in a 2020 column.
“If we want to continue on the path of prosperity, we must all support making this place the preferred destination for entrepreneurs and innovators.
“That means continued support of our economic development partners, but perhaps even more importantly, it means doing the ‘soft’ things right. Creating excellent schools, a culture of curiosity and inclusion, great restaurants, amenities like trails, parks and live entertainment — all in service to an ecosystem and workforce pipeline to support emerging industries.”
In the last two years the community has, to a large extent, done this. Voters approved a new Grand Junction High School. Developers are building exciting new housing options in desirable locations. New breweries and restaurants seem to be constantly popping up.
We’re on the right track, but the economic winds could change. Economists are looking at 2023 with a wary eye. A slowdown or recession is possible, but that won’t be a reason to stop pushing forward with both direct economic development and those “soft” things that really do matter.