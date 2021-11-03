After nearly 70 years of service, voters have approved a bond to replace Grand Junction High School.
This is a great result for the students and School District 51 and we’re happy to see this finally come to fruition. The Grand Junction High School students, parents, teachers and everyone in the community who wanted to see this important project get off the ground can breathe a sigh of relief today.
Tim Foster, the former president of Colorado Mesa University, and Sarah Shrader, a local business leader, who led the construction advisory committee, and everyone else who worked so hard to get this passed, deserve a lot of credit for getting this done.
We were in favor of this measure because it was focused, the need for a new school was clearly articulated and the ballot issue was the most meticulous and transparent school-construction proposal ever put before local voters.
After the 2019 bond failed, the school board and community leaders went back to the drawing board. They simplified the bond, took out other items on the to-do list and focused solely on their top priority — Grand Junction High School.
They also used $10 million in grant money from the state and $20 million in funds intended to repair portions of the high school to keep the tax impact as low as possible. These steps showed voters that they would get the most bang for their buck.
This is obviously good for the school district, but it is also good for the community as a whole. Our ability to grow the workforce and to attract businesses and families is tied to perceptions of our school district. People want to live in a community that is committed to education.
We need to keep that commitment going. We should be smart about how we take care of these schools. It is much cheaper to fund repairs and regular maintenance to extend the life of the school than to replace them. When we fail to do that we get a situation like we have at Grand Junction High School. Thankfully we can now address it.
This result also proves that Mesa County can quietly and competently get important things done, countering some perceptions outside the community.
This was a big win and we hope the community will continue to view school improvements as investments that pay off for our community.
When can we break ground?
Time to put politics aside
With votes still coming in, the three school board races were too close for us to call by deadline, but we want to congratulate the candidates that ultimately won those seats.
It is unfortunate that this race became about party politics, but it did. It’s over now, so let’s set politics aside and serve with the best interests of the kids in mind. We’re confident they will.
We think as they get used to their new roles they will come to understand why these races had historically been nonpartisan. Most of what the school board does isn’t easily broken down on a partisan basis. Sure there are hot button topics that the parties occasionally latch on to, but that’s not the normal day-to-day business the board works on.
Hopefully our political parties, out of the heat of election season, will do some soul searching and realize not everything needs to be decided on the party line. Some things should be above that, such as doing what is best for our kids.