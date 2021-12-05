It appears unlikely that a nuclear power plant proposed near Green River, Utah, will be constructed after the project’s developer lost a key water supply because of a failure to pay its bills. While this specific project appears to have had a number of issues, there is hope that a new generation of nuclear technology is on the rise, which we hope could bring clean, base load power to western Colorado.
The Green River project, which has been pursued by Blue Castle Holdings, lost its water rights after failing to make payments to the San Juan County Water Conservancy District, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
The district had a water lease agreement with Blue Castle Holdings, under which 24,000 acre-feet of Green River water would be used in Emery County for a nuclear power plant.
Scott Williams, executive director of HEAL Utah, or the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah, said the project doesn’t have any financing because it didn’t have any customers.
“It still has a website. They still talk about it, but it doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to go anywhere,” he said.
It is a shame the project likely won’t come to fruition because we believe nuclear power is critical to providing clean base load power as part of our transition away from fossil fuels. While renewables like solar and wind will play a part, nuclear, like coal or gas power plants, can provide electricity when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.
The Blue Castle project does appear to have had its own issues that prevented it from becoming a reality. However, there are two new projects in Wyoming and Idaho that have been recently announced that appear to be a great step forward for this technology.
Last week, officials announced that an experimental nuclear power project backed by Bill Gates will be built in Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Webb’s reporting. The project is to replace a coal-fired power plant scheduled to close in 2025.
Gates is the founder of TerraPower, the company behind the project. It will use molten-salt energy storage and a sodium- cooled reactor that doesn’t require water for cooling as conventional nuclear plants do. Also last week, Southern Co. announced plans to use TerraPower’s technology to build a small, experimental molten-chloride reactor in Idaho, using liquid salt as a coolant.
These projects, if they are successful, would be a major win for people concerned about the loss of jobs in communities with coal power plants in places like Craig and for those concerned about the effects of climate change.
On the Western Slope we’ve already seen several coal plants close and replacing them with nuclear power plants that, crucially, don’t need to use water from our already limited supply would be a game changer for these communities.
While nuclear power is expensive and takes more time to build, we believe it has to be a big part of our energy portfolio if we ever want to decarbonize our energy grid. In fact nuclear energy’s biggest problem is not a technical one. It has a PR problem. The technology that makes the disasters at Three Mile Island and Fukushima impossible is here. We hope Americans can become more comfortable with a nuclear future with this new technology.
Right now there is money available thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill to invest in technologies that reduce our carbon emissions and we think Gov. Jared Polis and our congressional delegation should make new, next generation nuclear power a major focus for western Colorado.