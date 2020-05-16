The next phase of Mesa County’s reopening plan should go a little more smoothly than the current one has.
We’re all learning how to adapt to pandemic life, including Mesa County Public Health, which is quarterbacking the drive to reopen in phases.
The initial reopening, which began nearly two weeks ago, was marked by some confusion. The health department issued a broad set of guidelines and businesses were expected to figure out how, or even if, their operations fit within them.
This time around, MCPH is asking businesses to explain how they will safely operate and then hold them to that standard. This simple adjustment should eliminate the loopholes and gray areas that emerged during this current phase.
Businesses that aren’t “following the rules” will be in violation of their own best practices. Enforcement, then, becomes a very simple question: “Why aren’t you doing what you said you’d do?”
The new phase should eliminate the guesswork of whether a business can open or not.
“In this next phase we are going to propose to the state that we allow almost any business or facility that would like to do so (open) after filling out a permit, similar to opening up a restaurant,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 community briefing. “We want our businesses and facilities to have the opportunity to tell us why they should be able to open up while maintaining social distancing practices. We want to review that and we want to grant that.”
This phased-in approach is outcome-based, so it’s good news that the rate of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates are low enough for MCPH to consider easing restrictions further. But it’s also an important milestone in getting a clearer picture of how the virus is moving throughout the community.
The lockdown was designed to slow the spread of the virus so as not to overwhelm hospitals. That seems to have worked, but it also left an enormous blind spot as to the extent of the spread. As more business reopen and MCPH begins using newly acquired antibody testing kits — which detect if a person has been infected — health officials can start unraveling the mystery of why Mesa County has seemingly been less hard-hit than other Colorado locales.
And the answer may be as simple as infection rates soared before the medical community knew what it was dealing with.
That doesn’t mean we can be any less cautious about observing safety protocols. Until Mesa County Public Health can amass the data to indicate we’ve established herd immunity, it’s still important to treat the virus like a threat. And even if we learn that a significant portion of the local population has been exposed, the virus could flare up at any time if we don’t continue to observe social distancing, wear masks and practice extraordinary hygiene.
A new phase for reopening is good news for now. But “stay the course” remains the key phrase moving forward.