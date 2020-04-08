The series of emergency measures the city of Grand Junction was prepared to take to provide relief and stimulus due to COVID-19’s stifling effect on the local economy didn’t go off without a hitch.
That’s a shame. The city’s original bold plan to provide stop-gap income to the suddenly unemployed — cooks, bartenders, fitness instructors, hairdressers and retail workers — was derailed by the process of hammering out details acceptable to all council members.
While there’s certainly a silver lining in the way things unfolded — expedited aid to nonprofits (which wasn’t even on the table when the City Council first contemplated using General Fund reserves to deal with the economic fallout of the virus) — we can’t help but feel for the hundreds (perhaps thousands?) of local workers suddenly without any means of income.
Following quick action March 23 allowing businesses to defer submitting sales taxes for February and giving the city manager latitude to adjust other fees and bills, the council was prepared to spend up to $4.4 million in reserves to create temporary jobs. The idea was to give people a means of income before rent, utilities and other bills became due on April 1 and to bridge the gap before federal assistance dollars started hitting mailboxes later this month.
That didn’t happen, due primarily to the concerns of a single council member, Anna Stout, who wanted to see money directed toward nonprofits in health and human services that are serving people in need.
The City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night to provide $500,000 to the Western Colorado Community Foundation to fund grants for nonprofits providing critical services during the COVID-19 crisis. The city has already delivered the check, which means the foundation can start awarding grants almost immediately.
Still to come is the council’s consideration of a second emergency ordinance to spend up to $2.2 million on temporary jobs.
Some council members observed that these jobs may be classified as non-essential — meaning hiring wouldn’t begin until after Gov. Jared Polis lifts his order for non-essential workers to remain at home — but there’s no reason that has to be the case.
There are endless needs in this community for trail building (completing the Palisade Plunge, for example), tamarisk removal, fire mitigation and the like — all of which could be considered “construction,” which is still allowed.
If the resolution passes next week and those temporary positions go quickly, the city could expand the program with confidence that there’s a need. If positions go unfilled, the city will know it went above and beyond a bold response.
It’s a painful fact that this could have happened last month, sparing hundreds of our favorite restaurant, bar, salon and gym workers major hardship.