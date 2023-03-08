Like one of the biblical plagues of Egypt, Mesa County is facing a potential swarm of insects that could devastate our local crops, lawns and gardens. Luckily we have the means to stop it if the community pulls together.

The county is responding to an infestation of Japanese beetles discovered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture last year in the Appleton area of Grand Junction, in a region stretching roughly from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club, with the epicenter being in subdivisions near 26 Road, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.