Like one of the biblical plagues of Egypt, Mesa County is facing a potential swarm of insects that could devastate our local crops, lawns and gardens. Luckily we have the means to stop it if the community pulls together.
The county is responding to an infestation of Japanese beetles discovered by the Colorado Department of Agriculture last year in the Appleton area of Grand Junction, in a region stretching roughly from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff Country Club, with the epicenter being in subdivisions near 26 Road, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
County Commissioners on Tuesday passed an ordinance declaring the insect to be a public nuisance and directing county staff to coordinate with industry to take emergency action to work on controlling and eradicating it.
The beetle eats more than 300 species of plants — including important local agricultural products like grapes, peaches and sweet corn. If the beetle outbreak goes unchecked, it could potentially harm local growers and reduce crop yields by as much as 10%.
It also could add considerably to growers’ costs for managing the pest and, if they are subject to quarantine rules, that would include inspection and treatment measures to export things such as peaches to other areas. This is a direct threat to our local agritourism as well.
Fortunately the state caught the new infestation early and our County Commissioners moved swiftly to address the problem. They deserve a lot of credit for being on the ball on this one. It’s important because when we catch this problem early, there is still time to eradicate it.
There is local precedent for dealing with these bugs. When the Japanese beetle was discovered in Palisade in 2002, an aggressive effort to eradicate it resulted in the area being free of the beetles by 2009. We know this works, but we need private property owners’ help to protect the valley’s agriculture industry.
The county is seeking permission from some 1,200 property owners in the area where the beetles were found to treat their lawns with a pesticide at county expense to kill the beetle grubs in the turf. Otherwise, the county is asking property owners there to completely dry out their lawns between May and August to kill the grubs. The pesticide is very effective on the beetles, but is also less toxic than dish soap.
We understand that private property owners may be wary of the government knocking on their door wanting to treat their lawns. The county is trying to strike a balance between being aggressive in fighting this pest and respecting property owners. We think that’s the right approach.
For property owners in the area, though, we’d ask them to think of the ranchers, farmers, farm workers and their neighbors who will be impacted if this pest isn’t brought under control. We’d also suggest that a pest control district, like the one that covers Palisade, should be looked into in the long term. With this invasive species common on the Front Range, we expect this problem to arise again in the future.
For now, we’re thankful our local leaders have responded with urgency and seem capable of nipping this bug problem in the bud.